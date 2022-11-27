Cessna: Will the Texas A&M team that ended 2022 show up in '23?

Just when you thought you had the Texas A&M football team figured out, think again.
It took three and half months, but A&M finally lived up to its preseason billing as the nation’s sixth-ranked team with a 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU that gives cautious optimism for the future.
The Aggies did things many thought were possible when they listed A&M as a national contender in preseason polls. Junior running back Devon Achane looked NFL ready with 215 yards rushing behind a young, talented offensive line that allowed the Aggies to average 5.5 yards per carry without giving up a sack. A&M’s receivers made big catches, none bigger than the ones by sophomore Moose Muhammad III. True freshman Connor Weigman looked every bit the all-conference quarterback of the future with a solid, no-error performance, beating LSU with his arm, legs and head. The defense complemented the offense by not only controlling a unit that came in averaging 35.2 points in a five-game winning streak, but delivering the game’s most critical play on a scoop-and-score that broke a 17-17 tie and really broke LSU’s spirit.
A&M didn’t have a turnover and had only four penalties, none of which proved costly.
The all-around effort left every Aggie fan thinking: “Where has this team been all year?”
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the team just executed. As the losses had mounted in the program’s worst season since 2008, Fisher stressed the team just needed to practice better and execute. But he also called a superb game Saturday night. Fisher’s play-calling has been a hot topic. A&M’s offense came in averaging 354.7 yards per game to rank 98th in the country and 21.4 points to rank 107th.
A&M’s offense had LSU’s defense on its heels to start the game, scoring on three straight possessions. A&M converted its first five third downs. The first four were gimmes – third-and-1s – with Acane converting them. A&M’s play-calling on first and second downs is what set the tone, allowing the Aggies to move the chains on 10 of 15 third downs. That’s basically twice as good as they had been which was 32.6% to rank 113th in the country.
Again, it begs the question, “Where has this team been?”
A&M has been riddled by injuries and suspensions, especially on offense, but the Aggies didn’t look like a Top 10 team from the get-go and for the most part things got progressively worse, until Saturday night. That begs the question was it an anomaly or a sign of things to come?
A&M started only three seniors and six juniors. Five true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen started and another 11 true freshmen, three redshirt freshmen and four sophomores saw action. Those underclassmen, who were part of recruiting classes ranked eighth and first, should get better with experience, but there’s no guarantee they’ll all stay because of the transfer portal. But that works both ways, A&M could get better through the portal, adding veterans for leadership while also filling key needs.
One win over the nation’s fifth-ranked team doesn’t change that this was a very disappointing 5-7 season. Last year’s 8-4 finish was bad and that included an upset of top-ranked Alabama. This team won three less games. The frustrating thing about Saturday’s game for Aggie fans is if A&M had played that way with some regularity this team would be at worse 7-5, still disappointing, but it would be preparing for a bowl game, getting those underclassmen valuable practice time.
The best news for Aggie fans at church Sunday was they celebrated the season’s best victory knowing 2022 is in the rear-view mirror and the 2023 season has started with a huge positive.
Not going to a bowl gives Fisher extra time to decide who they need to add in the portal and if he needs to make any staff changes, including possibly giving up play-calling duties, which many think will be the biggest decision of the offseason. Hopefully, he’ll make those decisions quickly, since he’s on a roll.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.
GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs LSU
Texas A&M fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band sing the Aggie War Hymn during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher talks with a referee during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) calls for the snap during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) kisses his significant other after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) makes a catch and runs the ball and is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) blocks LSU safety Jay Ward (5) as quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the 12th Man wear maroon and white for Stripe the Stands during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) gets tackled by LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) and safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the first half Saturday at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) points after getting a first down as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) argues with a ref during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M defensive backs Jardin Gilbert (20) and Antonio Johnson (27) bring down LSU running back Noah Cain during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Yell Leader Nathan Drain leads the 12th Man in a yell during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) and quarterback Conner Weigman celebrate Achane’s touchdown during the first half Saturday night.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the 12th Man sing the Aggie War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) gets tackled by an LSU player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) leads the Texas A&M football team onto the field before the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) scores a touchdown during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS photos, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off to Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, right, attempts to get past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M students celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) carries the ball as LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) watches him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman LT Overton (18) tackles LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) and the call was overturned during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) and LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Luke Williams (57) celebrates after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band performs at halftime during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Alan Guerrieri (38) celebrates in the final moments of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) rushes LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to a ref in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a one-handed touchdown catch during the second half against LSU on Saturday night.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) catches a pass in one hand for a touchdown over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) tackle LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) leaps at Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) shakes a tackle from LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) for a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, left, checks on LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as Athletic Trainers attend to him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) celebrated after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
A Texas A&M fan holds a Tiger head during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) forces LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) to fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly argues with referees during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates after getting a sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) and offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) celebrate a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) celebrates an incompletion in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!