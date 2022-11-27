Cessna: Will the Texas A&M team that ended 2022 show up in '23?

Just when you thought you had the Texas A&M football team figured out, think again.

It took three and half months, but A&M finally lived up to its preseason billing as the nation’s sixth-ranked team with a 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU that gives cautious optimism for the future.

The Aggies did things many thought were possible when they listed A&M as a national contender in preseason polls. Junior running back Devon Achane looked NFL ready with 215 yards rushing behind a young, talented offensive line that allowed the Aggies to average 5.5 yards per carry without giving up a sack. A&M’s receivers made big catches, none bigger than the ones by sophomore Moose Muhammad III. True freshman Connor Weigman looked every bit the all-conference quarterback of the future with a solid, no-error performance, beating LSU with his arm, legs and head. The defense complemented the offense by not only controlling a unit that came in averaging 35.2 points in a five-game winning streak, but delivering the game’s most critical play on a scoop-and-score that broke a 17-17 tie and really broke LSU’s spirit.

A&M didn’t have a turnover and had only four penalties, none of which proved costly.

The all-around effort left every Aggie fan thinking: “Where has this team been all year?”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the team just executed. As the losses had mounted in the program’s worst season since 2008, Fisher stressed the team just needed to practice better and execute. But he also called a superb game Saturday night. Fisher’s play-calling has been a hot topic. A&M’s offense came in averaging 354.7 yards per game to rank 98th in the country and 21.4 points to rank 107th.

A&M’s offense had LSU’s defense on its heels to start the game, scoring on three straight possessions. A&M converted its first five third downs. The first four were gimmes – third-and-1s – with Acane converting them. A&M’s play-calling on first and second downs is what set the tone, allowing the Aggies to move the chains on 10 of 15 third downs. That’s basically twice as good as they had been which was 32.6% to rank 113th in the country.

Again, it begs the question, “Where has this team been?”

A&M has been riddled by injuries and suspensions, especially on offense, but the Aggies didn’t look like a Top 10 team from the get-go and for the most part things got progressively worse, until Saturday night. That begs the question was it an anomaly or a sign of things to come?

A&M started only three seniors and six juniors. Five true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen started and another 11 true freshmen, three redshirt freshmen and four sophomores saw action. Those underclassmen, who were part of recruiting classes ranked eighth and first, should get better with experience, but there’s no guarantee they’ll all stay because of the transfer portal. But that works both ways, A&M could get better through the portal, adding veterans for leadership while also filling key needs.

One win over the nation’s fifth-ranked team doesn’t change that this was a very disappointing 5-7 season. Last year’s 8-4 finish was bad and that included an upset of top-ranked Alabama. This team won three less games. The frustrating thing about Saturday’s game for Aggie fans is if A&M had played that way with some regularity this team would be at worse 7-5, still disappointing, but it would be preparing for a bowl game, getting those underclassmen valuable practice time.

The best news for Aggie fans at church Sunday was they celebrated the season’s best victory knowing 2022 is in the rear-view mirror and the 2023 season has started with a huge positive.

Not going to a bowl gives Fisher extra time to decide who they need to add in the portal and if he needs to make any staff changes, including possibly giving up play-calling duties, which many think will be the biggest decision of the offseason. Hopefully, he’ll make those decisions quickly, since he’s on a roll.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.