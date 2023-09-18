Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman is a big reason the Aggies are a touchdown-favorite over Auburn for their Southeastern Conference opener Saturday at Kyle Field.

A year ago, Weigman and the Aggies had a tough time scoring just a touchdown against Auburn, which eked out a 10-7 victory in about as ugly an offensive game as you’ll see.

Weigman looked like a freshman making his second start. He was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards with a touchdown for a passing efficiency rating of 76.29. To put that in perspective, East Carolina’s Alex Flinn is currently ranked last in the country at 81.5.

Weigman’s longest completion in that game was 25 yards. At one point, he had 11 straight completions as the Aggies lost their sixth straight, their longest losing streak in 50 years.

“My head was spinning last year trying to figure out what was going on,” Weigman said.

Last year’s Auburn game wasn’t a fair fight for Weigman. The five-star recruit was thrust into the starting lineup because Haynes King, who started the season opener for a second straight year, wasn’t effective and then was injured, joining backup Max Johnson who after taking over as the starter suffered a season-ending injury. The team also had other injuries and suspensions that led to the 5-7 record.

A&M’s season was a wreck by the time Weigman got under center, but he showed flashes of what he could do by throwing for 338 yards on 28-of-44 passing with four touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss in his first collegiate start and later guided the Aggies to a season-ending 38-23 victory over sixth-ranked LSU.

Weigman has had a solid start to this season. He’s completed 74 of 105 (70.5%) for 909 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a passing efficiency of 164.5 to rank 25th in the country.

“Now, I feel like I have a way better grasp of the offense and knowing what defenses are trying to do to confuse me and just have a better grasp of pretty much all aspects,” Weigman said.

The Aggie quarterback is better at making protection calls, recognizing blitzes and managing “a lot of things that don’t show up in a box [score],” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The quarterback has a lot of responsibility in that regard.”

Weigman was under constant pressure in a 48-33 loss at Miami two weeks ago. He wasn’t sacked, but took several shots as he completed 31 of 53 for 336 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I don’t think they were doing anything crazy,” Weigman said. “I mean we just got to be better. I feel like it wasn’t very bad, but there were a couple of things in there that personally I could have done better and everyone across the board. But other than that I feel like it wasn’t nothing crazy that they were doing to confuse us or anything.”

A&M had no problem breezing by Louisiana-Monroe last week 47-3 as Weigman passed for 337 yards on 25-of-29 passing with a touchdown and a 19-yard touchdown run. He completed 11 straight at one point.

ULM wasn’t nearly as talented as Miami, but Weigman’s decision-making impressed Fisher.

“Each week there’s a lot of things [he improves] and just his knowledge and picking things up and how quick he’s doing it just gets better and better and better, and his efficiency goes up,” Fisher said.

Weigman gives A&M the edge at quarterback because Auburn is breaking in Payton Thorne, a graduate transfer from Michigan State. Thorne made 26 career starts with the Spartans. The junior this year has completed 43 of 63 for 517 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions for a passing efficiency rating of 148.6 to rank 50th.

“He had a great game last week, I think he rushed for 123 yards and threw for [282],” Fisher said. “He can throw the ball.”

Auburn is 3-0, but untested. A&M (2-1) was the same way heading to Miami. The Aggies should be able to reverse the script with Weigman playing a big part.

A&M-Arkansas to kick at 11: The Texas A&M-Arkansas game on Sept. 30 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN or the SEC Network.

It’ll be the second straight 11 a.m. kick for the Aggies who play Auburn at 11 this Saturday at Kyle Field.

The rest of the SEC TV schedule for Sept. 30 is Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN or SEC Network; Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network; LSU at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network; and Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPN.