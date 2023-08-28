The hype train got a boost Monday with Conner Weigman being named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. He was destined for that role from the time he committed.

Weigman might not be the second coming of Johnny Manziel, but he’s got the physical tools and moxie to be pretty special. Weigman gave Kyle Field patrons a glimpse of what the future could be last year when he engineered a 38-23 upset of sixth-ranked LSU to put an exclamation point on a disappointing 5-7 season. Weigman completed 12 of 18 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and no sacks. He added 21 yards rushing on seven carries. More importantly, he made good decisions with the football.

Weigman wasn’t the sole reason A&M won. Running back De’Von Achane ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns and the defense did a decent job preventing LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels from dominating the game.

Weigman didn’t have a Manziel-type game last year in four starts. But he threw for 896 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions with a suspect offensive line and a depleted wide receiving corps. If he did that as a true freshman, what can he do if the offensive line and receivers are really good? There’s also the Bobby Petrino factor. He’s one of the best play-callers of his generation.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher might not be calling plays, but he’s certainly involved. Fisher has a pretty good track record with quarterbacks, led by Jameis Winston who helped Fisher win the 2013 national championship.

Fisher came here to equal or better what he did at Florida State. He immediately did a great job molding Kellen Mond into the program’s winningest quarterback. Mond wasn’t flashy, but he was solid in leading the Aggies to a 9-1 season in 2020. Mond threw for 2,282 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes with 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Weigman has a chance to be much better. He’s been Fisher’s guy from the start. Who would have thought Weigman needs to help Fisher bounce back from his worst season as a head coach? It should happen. And if Weigman throws for 300 yards Saturday against New Mexico, he’ll be mentioned for the Heisman. Fisher will look like a genius every time Weigman wins a game.

But Fisher is already smart because he’s got a second-string quarterback half of the Power Five conference teams would love to have. Max Johnson came off the bench to beat 13th-ranked Miami and 10th-ranked Arkansas last year. Who knows what happens if he doesn’t get hurt. He’s good, it’s just that Fisher believes Weigman is better.

Aggies are hopeful he’s right, since quarterback has been the Bermuda Triangle since Mond. Shortcomings at the position were a big reason A&M wasn’t able to live up to its back-to-back No. 6 ranking the previous two seasons.

Some thought Haynes King would be the next great Aggie quarterback when he signed out of Longview in 2020. The plan was Fisher would tutor King the right way from the start, whereas Mond had been recruited and coached by former coach Kevin Sumlin. It took Mond time to adapt to Fisher’s coaching.

King won the starting job twice, but couldn’t live up to his potential. Zach Calzada came off the bench after King suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 to lead the Aggies to a 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama. He looked the part of a savior for only four quarters as the big-armed three-star prospect couldn’t follow that up and transferred to Auburn, where he didn’t throw a pass, only to transfer to Incarnate Word.

Fisher brought in Johnson last year as insurance for King, while Weigman learned the ropes. That was seemingly a good plan. But King was benched for ineffectiveness. Johnson won a couple games, only to suffer a season-ending injury. King returned to the starting lineup only to get hurt. Weigman started four of the final five games, showing potential as King faded away and transferred to Georgia Tech.

That left Johnson and Weigman to battle it out for the starting job with four-star freshman Marcel Reed learning in the background. It’s a much more talented group at the top and the bottom heading into the season.

In a perfect world, Weigman leads A&M to double-digit wins, setting the foundation for greater things to come. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Johnson, armed with two years of eligibility remaining, transfers to the best team that affords him the chance to prepare him for the NFL.

That’s if things go well, but Fisher is prepared if things don’t go as planned. So while the Aggies will cheer loudly when No. 15 takes the field Saturday, Fisher will look at No. 14 standing on the sideline and smile. The future does look bright.

