Cessna: Uninspiring effort costs Texas A&M in Southwest Classic

ARLINGTON — Three times during the first half, the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium showed a woman sleeping as 57,991 fans roared around her Saturday at the Southwest Classic. She might have been waiting for Texas A&M to get its act together. If so, she can rest awhile longer.

Other than the few seconds it took Isaiah Spiller to run 67 yards for a touchdown, the day belonged to the 16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, who rolled to a 20-10 victory in a Southeastern Conference opener.

It was hard to tell how good seventh-ranked A&M was after three games against weak competition. Now we know, and hopefully for the Aggies, the Razorbacks are really, really good. Arkansas was the much better team from the get-go. The Razorbacks were good enough to overcome starting quarterback KJ Jefferson injuring his left leg and missing some snaps, though he did return to finish the game.

Spiller’s touchdown run gave A&M hope, but the Razorbacks buckled down and made sure the Aggies didn’t cross midfield in their final four possessions.

It was no fluke. The Razorbacks took out a decade of frustration by beating the Aggies play after play while ending a nine-game losing streak in the series.