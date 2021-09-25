Cessna: Uninspiring effort costs Texas A&M in Southwest Classic

ARLINGTON — Three times during the first half, the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium showed a woman sleeping as 57,991 fans roared around her Saturday at the Southwest Classic. She might have been waiting for Texas A&M to get its act together. If so, she can rest awhile longer.
Other than the few seconds it took Isaiah Spiller to run 67 yards for a touchdown, the day belonged to the 16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, who rolled to a 20-10 victory in a Southeastern Conference opener.
It was hard to tell how good seventh-ranked A&M was after three games against weak competition. Now we know, and hopefully for the Aggies, the Razorbacks are really, really good. Arkansas was the much better team from the get-go. The Razorbacks were good enough to overcome starting quarterback KJ Jefferson injuring his left leg and missing some snaps, though he did return to finish the game.
Spiller’s touchdown run gave A&M hope, but the Razorbacks buckled down and made sure the Aggies didn’t cross midfield in their final four possessions.
It was no fluke. The Razorbacks took out a decade of frustration by beating the Aggies play after play while ending a nine-game losing streak in the series.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after last week’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico the he was upset about his team’s lack of physicality, and rightfully so. The SEC remains a line of scrimmage league. That doesn’t mean you have to be a smash-mouth offense. You can run the spread and throw the ball all over the field, just as long as you have the horses up front to do the dirty work.
Arkansas had the horses up front. The Razorbacks had a 197-121 edge in rushing yards, which opened up big plays in the passing game. More than half of A&M’s rushing yards came on Spiller’s run. He’ll be playing on Sundays. He got one nice hole Saturday and 67 yards later A&M was within 17-10 with a quarter and a half left to play.
But cracks in Arkansas’ defense were few. A&M couldn’t consistently run the ball, so it couldn’t pass either.
A&M’s offensive line was missing one starter and lost another during the game. And you could say they are missing three starters, because some thought junior Luke Matthews would be the starting center this season. He hasn’t played a down yet.
A&M also lost starting quarterback Haynes King in the second game, so the Aggies have excuses, but they also have 15 returning starters from a 9-1 team, four of them who are preseason All-Americans. A&M has a depth chart full of players from top 10 recruiting classes. The expectations were for A&M to compete for a national championship. Right now, it’s not even the best team in the Southwest.
That’s Arkansas, a team that went 3-7 last year but now is the proud winner of the Southwest Classic. The Razorbacks ran over Texas to the tune of 40-21 two weeks ago. In effect, they ran over the Aggies on Saturday, and with a toughness and physical swagger, they are the team that A&M envisioned it would be in 2021.
There’s lots of games left, so the Aggies can right things. They just need to wake up.
Gallery: No. 7 Texas A&M falls to No. 16 Arkansas in Southwest Classic
