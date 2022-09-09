Cessna: Too early to judge Haynes King's reign as Aggies' quarterback

It’s taken Haynes King 364 days to hit the reset button, and Aggie fans are hopeful good things happen to those who wait.

A year ago the Texas A&M quarterback went into the second start of his career looking to improve on the potential he showed in a 41-10 victory over Kent State. Seven offensive plays into his day at Empower Field in Denver, he was gone with a season-ending injury.

On Saturday, King heads into the second start of another season, again coming off a promising 31-point victory. He accounted for 399 yards and three touchdowns. King threw touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards and had effortless runs of 9, 9 and 11 yards. In last year’s opener he had a 53-yard pass and runs of 13 and 14 yards.

While the big plays are there, King has struggled with consistency in his young career. He’s thrown six touchdown passes in only 70 attempts, but he’s also thrown six interceptions. Both bands need to be ready when King touches the ball, something that’s got to end for this to be the kind of season the Aggies envision.

King made two bad decisions in last week’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, but he made a bushel of correct choices, many that went unnoticed. His coach noticed and is happy to live with a little of the bad so long as the good outweighs it.

“You can sit there and not make plays,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Did they saw whoa to Brett Favre?”

King is a risk-taker, A&M’s most dynamic quarterback since Johnny Manziel. He has a flair for following his instincts. Johnny Football certainly wasn’t afraid to take chances, but he still protected the football. Manziel had 63 touchdown passes to only 22 interceptions. That’s almost a 3-to-1 ratio. He also had a quarterback efficiency rating of 164.24, and that doesn’t take into account Manziel’s 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns rushing.

Manziel, though, had a much better supporting cast. A&M’s offense Saturday had but one senior starter with four first-time starters, a player making his second career start and of course King in only his third start. He’s green in many ways, but the expectations for the job don’t change by the level of experience.

“As a quarterback, you’re their mother,” said Fisher, a former college quarterback. “And what you’re mother does, [she] cleans everything up around. [So] when some guy makes a mistake and things aren’t right, you’re getting out of that play and you’re going to the next read. That takes some time to see.”

Fisher saw enough in King to name him the starting quarterback twice, and King has shown a huge upside but is still learning how to clean up the mistakes. He and the offense should be able to do that and build confidence Saturday against an Appalachian State team that lost a 63-61 shootout last week to an average North Carolina team. The Tar Heels had seven touchdown drives of at least 66 yards.

The Mountaineers aren’t talented enough to beat A&M unless the Aggies give the ball away. If A&M protects the football, it can name the score.

“We have to play with aggressive intelligence,” Fisher said.

And King’s growth can use an aggressive spurt, because the easy games end next week when the Aggies host 15th-ranked Miami followed by Southeastern Conference matchups against 16th-ranked Arkansas, Mississippi State and top-ranked Alabama. The Miami game will be the only one at Kyle Field. It’s tough to win away from home in the SEC without a playmaker at quarterback, which A&M discovered last year in losses to Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU.

King has been chomping at the bit for more than a year for another chance to lead A&M to victory in those kind of games. Fisher has put him in the saddle, and it’s time for him to giddy up.

