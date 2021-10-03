CESSNA: Time for Texas A&M to pick up the pieces and move on

The expectation was A&M had stockpiled enough talent from top 10 recruiting classes that despite losing key personnel it could build on last year’s 9-1 team. The Aggies would plug in four new offensive linemen and a new quarterback along with replacing linebacker Buddy Johnson and tackle Bobby Brown on defense and keep winning. A&M would win its first five games and be a top 10 team if not a top 5 team this week when Alabama comes to Kyle Field.

Fisher and the players talked about winning championships, as they should have. The expectations weren’t too high. This is a talented squad, but we’ve been reminded it’s a team sport. The Aggies are making too many mistakes.

The offensive line is porus at times, the quarterback is struggling and the defense has problems. Also, the Aggies in the last two games have made 18 penalties for 140 yards. That’s losing football.

One thought is things will get better when King returns. That’s possible, but he threw three interceptions in the game he started. If there’s one thing the Aggies should take from this 3-2 start is not to look ahead. A&M needs to take care of today, which is what last year’s team did in an eight-game winning streak to end the season. Right now, that seems so far away.

***