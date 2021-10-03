CESSNA: Time for Texas A&M to pick up the pieces and move on

It feels like Texas A&M’s season is over. It’s not. The Aggies have seven regular-season games left and a bowl game. But they are 3-2 with the best victory 10-7 over Colorado, which is ranked the 89th-best team in the country by cbs.com. Just 10 days ago, the expectation was A&M would make the College Football Playoff. That had been the goal since walking off the field after the Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina last year. The poor start is why for all intents and purposes the season is over. The Aggies will have to start winning games to give the fanbase a reason to get excited again.
The reality is A&M has gone from being the nation’s sixth-ranked team to the eighth-best team in the Southeastern Conference in five weeks. The fall from grace has been a team effort.
The offense has struggled, though running back Isaiah Spiller has played like an All-American with a trio of 100-yard games, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. His backup, Devon Achane, is anything but a backup, averaging 6.9 yards a carry. Yet, if A&M has to pick up a yard or two with the game on the line, odds are it won’t be successful.
Play by the quarterback and offensive line has been inconsistent. Both have been stymied by injuries. Redshirt freshman Haynes King beat out Zach Calzada to be the starting quarterback in what Jimbo Fisher said was a close battle. Hopefully, that wasn’t the case or the offense could be in trouble beyond this year.
Calzada has struggled since replacing King who broke his right tibia. A&M’s offensive woes aren’t all on Calzada, but he certainly gets the lion’s share of the blame, because that’s the nature of the position. Calzada made a perfect 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jalen Wydermyer in Saturday’s 26-22 loss to Mississippi State and added a 25-yard touchdown run. He also had scrambles of 4 and 6 yards along with pass completions of 29 and 38 yards, but you have to get more from your quarterback.
Mississippi State’s Will Rogers didn’t make tons of huge plays, but he completed 46 passes with several drops. He consistently made the right decisions in playing a brilliant game. It also was Rogers’ 11th career start, while Calzada was making his third. An offensive line that had a tough time against New Mexico and also had trouble blocking just three Arkansas defensive linemen hasn’t helped Calzada’s confidence.
The defense is a team strength with nine returning starters, but it hasn’t been as good as expected a la the season’s theme. It allowed only 9.2 points per game through four weeks, but the Aggies had been gashed on the ground at times and Arkansas had 246 yards passing on just nine completions.
The unit had trouble matching up with Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense that threw for 408 yards with three touchdowns. Rogers and Mississippi State continually pushed the right buttons whether A&M brought pressure or dropped eight in coverage. A&M also was missing four defensive backs. That’s not an excuse, just a fact, but also a concern.
The expectation was A&M had stockpiled enough talent from top 10 recruiting classes that despite losing key personnel it could build on last year’s 9-1 team. The Aggies would plug in four new offensive linemen and a new quarterback along with replacing linebacker Buddy Johnson and tackle Bobby Brown on defense and keep winning. A&M would win its first five games and be a top 10 team if not a top 5 team this week when Alabama comes to Kyle Field.
Fisher and the players talked about winning championships, as they should have. The expectations weren’t too high. This is a talented squad, but we’ve been reminded it’s a team sport. The Aggies are making too many mistakes.
The offensive line is porus at times, the quarterback is struggling and the defense has problems. Also, the Aggies in the last two games have made 18 penalties for 140 yards. That’s losing football.
One thought is things will get better when King returns. That’s possible, but he threw three interceptions in the game he started. If there’s one thing the Aggies should take from this 3-2 start is not to look ahead. A&M needs to take care of today, which is what last year’s team did in an eight-game winning streak to end the season. Right now, that seems so far away.
***
A&M, which had been ranked 15th by the Associated Press and 13th by the coaches, fell out of the rankings. The Aggies are first among teams receiving votes in the coaches’ poll and is second in those receiving votes by AP behind Clemson.
A&M had been ranked by AP since the start of the 2020 season.
***
Alabama opened as a 17-point pick and it went to 18.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com