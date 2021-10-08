Cessna: Time for Texas A&M to go back to work after faltering before Alabama game

Alabama coming to town is always a big deal, but Saturday’s football game at Kyle Field was supposed to be the real deal for the Aggies. Many expected it to be Texas A&M’s best chance to beat the Crimson Tide since Johnny Manziel worked his magic in 2012.
The 2021 scenario seemed so perfect for A&M. It had the players. It had the coach. It had the schedule in its favor, and it certainly had the support to make this the year Alabama got taken down in Aggieland.
That kind of win would lead to more celebration as the season progressed. Second- and third-generation Aggies have been longing to celebrate the program’s first conference championship in more than two decades. They’ve had Oct. 9 circled for months. Win that game and the program’s first national championship in eight decades would be within reach.
But the exciting journey that started with an electrifying 41-38 victory over Florida a year ago cratered the last two weeks in back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Forget about championships. The Aggies are about to be 0-3 in Southeastern Conference play. A&M hasn’t started league play with three straight losses since 2008. The dream season has turned into a nightmare. Tickets to Saturday’s game, which had been prized possessions, are going for less than face value at $40-50.
“We’re going to see Alabama if we’re being honest,” one fan said. “Seeing the number one team in the country for $40 is not bad.”
By all means, it’s a great deal. But the harsh reality for Aggie fans is they won’t get their money’s worth Saturday at any cost. A&M isn’t good enough to beat Alabama, which is gunning for its seventh national title in 13 years. Meanwhile, the Aggies are searching for their identity. They’ve got too many question marks and are playing in a league where answers are hard to come by as your weaknesses get exposed every week.
Saturday’s game came 10 months too late for the Aggies. A&M wanted to play Alabama last year in the College Football Playoff. Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Aggies probably wouldn’t have beaten the eventual national champs, but it would have been fun to see how they stacked up. That team had chemistry.
The hope was this year’s team would build on all the good things it accomplished last season. A&M had 15 returning starters, four of them preseason All-Americans. The talent from a trio of top 10 recruiting classes filled the holes, and head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State in his fourth season, was expected to push all the right buttons in his fourth year at A&M.
It just hasn’t worked that way.
Alabama’s talent dwarfs A&M’s. The Crimson Tide has 76 four- and five-star recruits on its roster. A&M has 48. A&M probably will be missing at least twice as many key players for Saturday’s game because of injuries, which widens the gap. Alabama’s Nick Saban has won 10 or more games in 13 straight seasons. A&M has had only 12 such seasons in its 127-year history.
One of Fisher’s coach-speak sayings is things are never as good nor as bad as they seem. That applies here. A&M closed the gap on Alabama in the last few years from let’s say a Grand Canyon’s width to the Brazos River. But now it’s taken a couple steps back, and it could take a few more.
Saturday, for instance, could be ugly. A&M is a 17.5-point underdog and has scored only 42 combined points in three games against Power Five conference teams. Alabama has scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games. A&M is going to lose unless something wild or weird happens. But, hey, it’s college football. Wild and weird happens every week, and the Crimson Tide players and coaches are human. They’re not immune to bad days.
Alabama has been on the losing end of some memorable games. Auburn’s Cam Newton, Florida’s Tim Tebow and Manziel, all Heisman Trophy Winners, each beat the Crimson Tide with dazzling performances. And Auburn returned a blocked field goal 109 yards to beat its rival in 2013 — an Iron Bowl play that’s still popular on YouTube. Ole Miss beat Alabama in back-to-back years in 2014 and ’15, and what about Clemson’s 44-16 thumping of Alabama in the 2018 national championship game?
Those losses, though, help define Alabama, because in each case the Tide bounced back. Alabama has systematically become the sport’s best program by learning from its shortcomings, adapting to the landscape around it and growing.
That’s the challenge facing A&M going through some unexpected, yet realistic, growing pains. The Aggies could play their best game of the season and win Saturday. Weird happens every weekend. But the reality is Alabama is at least 17.5 points better, maybe more.
The Aggies felt they were a lot closer to catching the Tide last year. They probably were. That was last year. For now, A&M has work to do in preventing that gap from widening even more.
