Cessna: Time for Texas A&M to go back to work after faltering before Alabama game

By all means, it’s a great deal. But the harsh reality for Aggie fans is they won’t get their money’s worth Saturday at any cost. A&M isn’t good enough to beat Alabama, which is gunning for its seventh national title in 13 years. Meanwhile, the Aggies are searching for their identity. They’ve got too many question marks and are playing in a league where answers are hard to come by as your weaknesses get exposed every week.

Saturday’s game came 10 months too late for the Aggies. A&M wanted to play Alabama last year in the College Football Playoff. Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Aggies probably wouldn’t have beaten the eventual national champs, but it would have been fun to see how they stacked up. That team had chemistry.

The hope was this year’s team would build on all the good things it accomplished last season. A&M had 15 returning starters, four of them preseason All-Americans. The talent from a trio of top 10 recruiting classes filled the holes, and head coach Jimbo Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State in his fourth season, was expected to push all the right buttons in his fourth year at A&M.

It just hasn’t worked that way.