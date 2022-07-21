Cessna: Time for Texas A&M football team to live up to expectations in SEC West

ATLANTA — It’s time for Texas A&M to be who we think it should be.

The Aggies will be picked second in the Southeastern Conference West behind Alabama when the SEC Football Media Days poll is released Friday. It’ll be the third time A&M has been projected to finish second in its division since joining the league. Aggie fans are hopeful three is finally lucky, because it wasn’t the other two times when A&M finished three games behind West champ Alabama in 2013 and again in 2021.

The optimism for A&M to be just as good as advertised or even better is not because A&M is older and wiser. The Aggies have a mix of young and older talented players with a heavy emphasis on the “talented” part.

“We’re in a better position going in right now for the future of the organization since I’ve been here by far,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday at the SEC Media Days.

Four straight top 10 recruiting classes have A&M confident it can replace 12 starters and move forward, not backward this season.

“We have a lot of youth on this football team with only 11 seniors, but it’s a very talented group of guys, which is what makes it exciting,” Fisher said.

A&M has the talent and depth to handle the grind of an unforgiving SEC schedule, which wasn’t the case last year. The Aggies were good enough to beat top-ranked and defending national champ Alabama, ending an eight-game losing streak against the league’s gold standard. But A&M lost to four teams that the Crimson Tide beat.

“We won eight games. That’s not enough for us. We knew that,” Fisher said.

Depth was an issue a year ago as A&M lost approximately a fourth of its projected starting lineup heading into fall camp.

“At the same time, that’s going to benefit you this year,” Fisher said, adding that A&M probably should have won two or three of those games it lost last season.

Make one pivotal play in each loss to Mississippi State (26-22), Ole Miss (29-19) and LSU (27-24) and 2021 would have been a breakthrough season, not a disappointment.

“We’re [then] sitting there at 10, 11 wins,” Fisher said. “But that’s this league every year. You gotta learn to finish.”

That also describes A&M’s recent history.

The sky was the limit after A&M ended 2012 with six straight victories, capped by a 41-13 trouncing of Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, that team was as good as any in the country when the season ended.

The following season A&M was picked second in the SEC West but finished fourth at 4-4, a distant three games behind Auburn and Alabama, who shared the title. The defenseless 2013 team was lucky to finish 9-4, needing all of Manziel’s magic to rally from a 21-point deficit for a 52-48 victory over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl to avoid a season-ending three-game losing streak.

It didn’t stop the decline as the program treaded water for four more years under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. The expectations changed when the Aggies hired Fisher, who from Day 1 has talked about winning championships.

Fisher went 9-4 in his first season, finishing in a tie for second by making the most of the talent Sumlin left behind. Fisher followed that with another dreaded 8-5 season then bounced back with a solid 9-1 season during the 2020 campaign shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&M picked itself up in 2020 after an early 52-24 loss to Alabama with seven straight victories to end the regular season, but the Aggies didn’t get much national respect because only one of those seven wins came against a ranked team. Notre Dame beat out A&M for the last College Football Playoff berth. The Aggies settled for beating a depleted 14th-ranked North Carolina that was missing three key players who opted out of the Orange Bowl, which drew only 13,737 fans because of the pandemic. A&M thought it deserved another shot at eventual national champ Alabama, but most outside of Aggieland weren’t surprised Notre Dame got the nod.

Many thought last year would be A&M’s time to shine and at the least put together back-to-back top 10 finishes. The Aggies had 15 returning starters, including nine on defense, along with the punter and place-kicker. A&M also had a favorable schedule, playing Auburn and Alabama at home. But back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State derailed a potential top five match in early October with the Crimson Tide. A&M pulled off the 41-38 upset of Alabama, much like 99% of Aggie fans thought would happen in July. That infused some life back into the season, but November losses to Ole Miss and LSU put a fork in it for good.

“That one game doesn’t really matter, really,” A&M senior defensive back Demani Richardson said of the win over Alabama. “We beat a good team, but without beating the other teams, that one win doesn’t matter.”

Nobody knows better than the Aggie players themselves that to win the bigger prizes, they have to find ways to finish games and seasons.

“I feel like we’ve got to focus on the little things,” A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson said. “Everything that people may think is minor, that means something in the season. Attitude, going to class, stuff like that, the important things, representing your family well ... those little things matter going into the season how you carry yourself.”

Robinson and Richardson were supposed to be joined at the SEC Media Days by senior wide receiver/place-kicker Ainias Smith, who was suspended indefinitely Wednesday after getting arrested on three misdemeanor charges. Smith is innocent until proven guilty and the school is gathering information on his arrest, but having a team leader merely being in a position to get arrested isn’t much of a start to the 2022 season.

If you had to rate A&M’s 85 scholarship players in order of possibly getting arrested, Smith would be No. 85 or No. 86. By every account, he’s a good kid. Maybe he’s innocent or will learn from the incident as well as the rest of the team. A&M was the lone SEC team not to bring three of its leaders to an event created to publicize what good is happening in the program. It was the worst possible timing for Smith’s arrest.

Aggie fans are hopeful it isn’t a sign of things to come.

