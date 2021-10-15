Cessna: This week's mystery -- which Texas A&M football team will show up in Missouri?

It’s fitting No. 21 Texas A&M is playing in the Show Me State after its upset of top-ranked Alabama. The Aggies will be able to take the first step toward proving their victory over the national champs wasn’t a one-time deal.
Time will tell if the 41-38 victory leads to bigger things or ends up standing alone. The big picture answer might take a year or two, but the short-term version will take less than two months, starting against Missouri on Saturday.
The same favorable schedule that had Aggie fans thinking championship now fuels optimism the season still can be highly successful. A&M likely will be favored in five of its remaining six regular-season games, with the possible exception of its date at 13th-ranked Ole Miss on Nov. 13. The Aggies should be riding a four-game winning streak by then.
Playing Missouri this week and South Carolina next week affords the Aggies the chance to get rolling. The Tigers and Gamecocks are a combined 0-5 in Southeastern Conference play. If the Aggies can’t beat them, they don’t deserve to be in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
A&M then will get a much-needed week off before hosting Auburn on Nov. 6. It’s hard to judge those Tigers. They played well in a loss at seventh-ranked Penn State and were competitive against top-ranked Georgia. But Auburn’s best victory this season came at LSU, which is the best bet to finish last in the SEC West.
There’s a chance the Tigers won’t jump back into the Top 25 by the time they play A&M, because they play at 17th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday then host Ole Miss on Oct. 30. But even if Auburn loses those games, plenty still will be riding on its visit to Aggieland. The Tigers might need to beat A&M to salvage their season, and they have never lost at Kyle Field.
Count on Auburn being a tough opponent, and the same goes for Ole Miss. Those could be A&M’s defining back-to-back weekends. Win those and the Aggies would be 8-2. They’d have a nice organized scrimmage against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 20 and be more than ready to finish the regular season on a high note at LSU two days after Thanksgiving.
A 10-2 season would be quite an accomplishment for a team that a week ago was starring at an 0-3 start in the SEC as an 18-point underdog to Alabama. Then again, would anybody be shocked if A&M went to Columbia, Missouri, this week and laid an egg? It’s an 11 o’clock kick. The atmosphere will be light years from the raucous party at Kyle Field a week ago.
Missouri is a huge step down in competition. The Tigers are ranked 73rd by cbssports.com. They can’t beat the team that stood toe-to-toe with Alabama last week, but odds are that team won’t be showing up Saturday morning at Faurot Field. That group of Aggies has taken the field just once in six games. Fans might be worried the same Aggies who couldn’t beat Arkansas or Mississippi State might show up Saturday, which would make the game more competitive than they hope.
A&M can beat Missouri without its best effort, and the same goes for beating South Carolina. But inconsistent play is what almost derailed its season. The Aggies didn’t get much better while beating Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico, which led to back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, ending their chances of making the College Football Playoff.
But A&M gets a fresh start Saturday. Let’s see what they can show us.
