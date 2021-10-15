Cessna: This week's mystery -- which Texas A&M football team will show up in Missouri?

There’s a chance the Tigers won’t jump back into the Top 25 by the time they play A&M, because they play at 17th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday then host Ole Miss on Oct. 30. But even if Auburn loses those games, plenty still will be riding on its visit to Aggieland. The Tigers might need to beat A&M to salvage their season, and they have never lost at Kyle Field.

Count on Auburn being a tough opponent, and the same goes for Ole Miss. Those could be A&M’s defining back-to-back weekends. Win those and the Aggies would be 8-2. They’d have a nice organized scrimmage against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 20 and be more than ready to finish the regular season on a high note at LSU two days after Thanksgiving.

A 10-2 season would be quite an accomplishment for a team that a week ago was starring at an 0-3 start in the SEC as an 18-point underdog to Alabama. Then again, would anybody be shocked if A&M went to Columbia, Missouri, this week and laid an egg? It’s an 11 o’clock kick. The atmosphere will be light years from the raucous party at Kyle Field a week ago.