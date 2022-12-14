Cessna: Thankfully, college football's Mike Leach saw life differently

Mike Leach was a breath of fresh air in a business that’s often too stuffy.

He could offer the same coach speak you get from others, but he typically answered questions honestly, whether it was about the nuances of his Air Raid offense, rating Halloween’s best candies or listing musts for a tailgate party. He was well versed in life.

The 61-year-old Leach, who died Monday from heart complications, was once asked how the eccentric football coach wanted to be remembered.

“Well, that’s their problem,” he said. “They’re the one writing the obituary. I mean what do I care? I mean, I’m dead.”

Gosh, we’re gonna miss Mike Leach.

If you spent 15 minutes in the same room with him, you were entertained while learning something. He was insightful and a sports writer’s best friend, though he wasn’t opposed to bringing a backup offensive linemen into the press conference before the season’s biggest game. Even that lapse in judgment was OK, because when it came to quotes, few measured up to Leach, one of the greatest coaches of our time who played rugby in college, not football, because of a high school injury.

He was in a league all of his own, graduating from Pepperdine University School of Law. He wrote two books: “Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Life,” which made the New York Times’ best-seller list, and “Geronimo: Leadership of an American Warrior.” He taught classes at Washington State and Mississippi State on insurgent warfare and football strategy. In reality Leach taught whenever he talked as did his actions.

Several years ago, a colleague happened to be in Lubbock, so he did a feature on one of the former high school players from his area who now played at Texas Tech. Leach agreed to meet him at the Fox and Hound, which he obviously frequented.

“The usual, coach?” the waitress said.

The writer thought he’d walked into a scene from the old TV sitcom “Cheers.” Leach wasn’t there to pick up co-eds or drink too much and do something stupid. He was unwinding with a beer after a hard day at the office, talking shop.

Aggie fans had plenty of reasons to hate Leach, since he was 9-4 against Texas A&M despite having inferior players and resources. Leach had the most victories by an unranked team over an Associated Press Top 25 team and A&M was a big reason why with four of Leach’s 18 such victories coming against the Aggies. Yet it was hard for Aggie fans not to like and respect Leach, because he marveled at how great it was playing at Kyle Field, calling it “one of the Carnegie Halls of football.”

Bryan-College Station was treated to Leach’s views on life and football about twice annually via interviews with SportsTalk host Chip Howard. It probably would have been more beneficial for Leach to cozy up to a national broadcaster rather than someone in a small market, but that wasn’t Leach, who coached in a trio of college football’s off-the-beaten-path places in Lubbock, Pullman, Washington, and Starkville, Mississippi. Everyone, every place and everything was a big deal to Leach.

When the Aggies played at Texas Tech in 2007, it just so happened the Red Raider football team was staying at the same hotel as former Eagle writer Richard Croome and myself. Leach strolled in the day before the game and talked to us for about 15 minutes. There was plenty to discuss with former A&M coach Dennis Franchione in hot water because of his secret newsletter. After a few minutes, Leach’s director of operations joined the conversation.

“Coach, you know these guys are reporters who cover Texas A&M?” he said.

Leach knew we were writers, but it wouldn’t have changed his comments. He didn’t need a filter.

Leach was the guest speaker at the 2014 Brazos County Bar Association’s annual luncheon at Miramont Country Club. He spent 75 minutes at the podium. Afterward, he spent another 30 minutes with friends, seemingly in no hurry to leave. Now retired District Court Judge Travis Bryan III had landed Leach as the guest speaker. A call by Bryan to confirm Leach’s appearance turned into a four-hour conversation.

“We covered a range of topics that night,” Bryan said. “The one I remember is how he wanted the UIL to move soccer season, so football players could participate and improve their ‘side-to-side quickness.’”

Leach was good at many things, but his specialty was the Air Raid offense. Leach along with Hal Mumme helped revolutionize the game with their offensive expertise. Leach was offensive coordinator for Mumme at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State and Kentucky before getting hired as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator for the 1999 season by defensive-minded Bob Stoops. Leach spent one season with the Sooners before landing the head coaching job at Texas Tech, but left his mark on the Sooners.

“I knew I couldn’t hire Hal. He was the head coach,” Stoops said Tuesday during an interview with Toby Rowland on KREF in Norman, Oklahoma. “But I wanted the offense. I asked Hal, I said, ‘Can Mike do what you do?’ Because Mike was his protégée. He was always with him. I knew Hal called the plays. And to me that mattered. He said, ‘Oh, absolutely.’ ‘Could he be the leader in front of the offense?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’ So that was what I wanted to do.”

Leach’s work helped lay the foundation for the Sooners to win the national championship the following year. Leach went on to post a 158-107 record as a head coach, earning national coach of the year honors twice.

Leach and Mumme changed Texas high school football. Mumme coached at Copperas Cove High School from 1986-88, showing you could spread the field with receivers and compete and even beat superior teams with a quarterback smart enough to make correct reads.

At Texas Tech, Leach produced six of the most productive passing seasons in FBS history with four different quarterbacks — Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Sonny Cumbie and Graham Harrell. He had four more of the most productive seasons at Washington State with four more different quarterbacks. The spread offenses you’ll see this week during the UIL state championships are clones of the systems used by Mumme and Leach, who used a 3x5 index card to hold his plays, not the much larger cards used by most play-callers today.

Truth be told, Leach had everything he needed in his head, whether it was calling a play or giving SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang wedding advice following the Bulldogs’ victory over A&M this year.

“As soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope,” Leach said during the postgame interview. “Trust me on that. Go elope, ‘cause basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, I mean, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over, and then you can cruise along and have a happy marriage, have a happy life.”

Leach was a genius in his profession, but he appreciated life’s little things. His death was a reminder we’re all unique and need to live life to the fullest, enjoying each day. Don’t take yourself too seriously, and you’ll be a blessing and gift to many as was the case with Leach.

