Cessna: Texas A&M's struggles understandable, still not acceptable

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team doesn’t appear any better now than it did in the opener, which is a concern heading into Saturday’s game against 16th-ranked Arkansas.

The Aggies opened last season by sleep-walking through a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt and self-destructing in a competitive 52-24 loss at Alabama. But starting with a 41-38 victory over Florida, A&M kept getting better and better until finishing the season ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll. And you could argue it should have been a spot or two higher.

The expectation was the Aggies would build on that finish with 15 returning starters and the most talent of anyone west of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but it hasn’t happened. A&M’s play in last Saturday’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico got an A from head coach Jimbo Fisher, but it stood for average, not excellence.

“[The offensive line] didn’t play very well,” Fisher said. “I thought [New Mexico] played harder than we did. I thought they were physical. I thought they banged us around. Whenever they wanted to, they kept getting after us. We need to learn to grow up and play a lot more physical, I mean, across the board, tight ends, backs. I mean everything.”

Fisher wasn’t done, eventually touching on the team’s potential for greatness.