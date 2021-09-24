Cessna: Texas A&M's struggles understandable, still not acceptable

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team doesn’t appear any better now than it did in the opener, which is a concern heading into Saturday’s game against 16th-ranked Arkansas.
The Aggies opened last season by sleep-walking through a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt and self-destructing in a competitive 52-24 loss at Alabama. But starting with a 41-38 victory over Florida, A&M kept getting better and better until finishing the season ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll. And you could argue it should have been a spot or two higher.
The expectation was the Aggies would build on that finish with 15 returning starters and the most talent of anyone west of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but it hasn’t happened. A&M’s play in last Saturday’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico got an A from head coach Jimbo Fisher, but it stood for average, not excellence.
“[The offensive line] didn’t play very well,” Fisher said. “I thought [New Mexico] played harder than we did. I thought they were physical. I thought they banged us around. Whenever they wanted to, they kept getting after us. We need to learn to grow up and play a lot more physical, I mean, across the board, tight ends, backs. I mean everything.”
Fisher wasn’t done, eventually touching on the team’s potential for greatness.
“Listen, potential is the worst thing you can have,” Fisher said. “That means you ain’t done it. I hate the word potential. Somebody says, ‘You got potential.’ That drives me nuts. That means I’m not coaching right, and they’re not playing right.”
Fisher felt better about his honest appraisal after watching a few games Saturday night afforded by the 11 a.m. kickoff against New Mexico. He was reminded there are no super teams. Clemson and Ohio State each have a loss. Oklahoma hasn’t been impressive, and even Alabama came within a two-point conversion of having to go to overtime against Florida.
“I guess I ain’t the Lone Ranger,” Fisher said.
Fifth-year seniors and the NCAA transfer portal have made teams like Kent State and New Mexico better. And even though the Aggies are a veteran team, they started a pair of freshman offensive lineman against New Mexico and had a sophomore quarterback making his first start.
Fisher was more complimentary of his team’s effort against New Mexico at Monday’s press conference after reviewing the tape and realizing other title contenders are dealing with the same issues.
“The whys made me feel better that [the issues] are very, very fixable,” Fisher said. “But at the same time, there’s things that you’ve coached over and over and over, and they have done it over and over and over.”
The frustrating thing for Fisher is how close A&M is to reaching that championship level yet failing to fully grasp it. The Aggies are making small, minuscule mistakes with regularity that led to Fisher’s postgame rants, especially about an offensive line that is breaking in four new starters.
“It’s not a lot, but it can be a lot,” Fisher said of the difference between where A&M is at now and where he wants it to be. “That’s the thing you got to push to get the perfection that you want on the offensive line.”
Arkansas by far will be the toughest test for A&M’s offensive line — and the rest of the team, for that matter. The Razorbacks have 21 seniors, including 12 super seniors. Arkansas has ruled the line of scrimmage in its three victories, including a 40-21 spanking of Texas. The Razorbacks will be primed for A&M, which has won the last nine meetings.
The Aggies will have to play much better than they did against New Mexico. Hopefully for their sake, the players will be as fired up for this week’s game as Fisher was after last week’s.
