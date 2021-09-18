Cessna: Texas A&M's offensive line needs to follow D-line's lead

Unfortunately for A&M, the effort by the offensive line didn’t mirror its defensive counterparts. A&M averaged only 2.5 yards rushing in the first half and never came close to manhandling the Lobos. New Mexico sacked Zach Calzada three times and grabbed an interception. The Lobos got enough pressure on Calzada and stymied the running game to the point that the Aggies should have some concern heading into next week’s Southeastern Conference opener with No. 20 Arkansas.

“I thought they played harder than we did,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I thought they were physical. I thought they banged us around. Whenever they wanted to, they kept getting after us. We need to learn to grow up and play a lot more physical.”

A&M’s offensive line is a work in progress or digressing, depending on your point of view.

On Saturday, the Aggies were without starting right guard Layden Robinson, who suffered a leg injury in last week’s Colorado game after looking like the unit’s best player. Senior center Luke Matthews, who some thought would be the starter, has yet to play.

All-American Kenyon Green played right tackle for the first two games but moved back to right guard where he played last year, and sophomore Blake Trainor got his first start at right tackle.