Cessna: Texas A&M's offensive line needs to follow D-line's lead

Coaches love competition in practice, believing iron sharpens iron. But in the case of seventh-ranked Texas A&M’s lines of scrimmage, the defense is molding into a steel curtain, while the offense looks more like a shower curtain missing some rungs.
A&M’s defense pioneered a 34-0 shutout of New Mexico on Saturday with the line leading the way. Preseason All-American DeMarvin Leal, who can play inside or outside, had 1.5 sacks. Ends Tyree Johnson and Micheal Clemons teamed up for another sack and a half, and tackle Jayden Peevy chipped in with a tackle for a loss.
The Lobos rushed for 89 yards, getting 47 of it in the fourth quarter with the score out of hand. They averaged 1.8 yards a carry through three quarters, getting a few nice runs on misdirection plays and cutbacks but otherwise getting a face full of maroon and white.
New Mexico had virtually no passing game, because A&M dominated the line of scrimmage. New Mexico senior quarterback Terry Wilson, who transferred from Kentucky where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards, was helpless in the face of pressure and got sacked four times. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 33 yards with an interception.
A&M held New Mexico to 122 yards, the fewest the Aggies have allowed since 2001. That’s what you expect from a team with national championship aspirations playing a lower rung Mountain West Conference.
Unfortunately for A&M, the effort by the offensive line didn’t mirror its defensive counterparts. A&M averaged only 2.5 yards rushing in the first half and never came close to manhandling the Lobos. New Mexico sacked Zach Calzada three times and grabbed an interception. The Lobos got enough pressure on Calzada and stymied the running game to the point that the Aggies should have some concern heading into next week’s Southeastern Conference opener with No. 20 Arkansas.
“I thought they played harder than we did,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I thought they were physical. I thought they banged us around. Whenever they wanted to, they kept getting after us. We need to learn to grow up and play a lot more physical.”
A&M’s offensive line is a work in progress or digressing, depending on your point of view.
On Saturday, the Aggies were without starting right guard Layden Robinson, who suffered a leg injury in last week’s Colorado game after looking like the unit’s best player. Senior center Luke Matthews, who some thought would be the starter, has yet to play.
All-American Kenyon Green played right tackle for the first two games but moved back to right guard where he played last year, and sophomore Blake Trainor got his first start at right tackle.
True freshman Reuben Fatheree II came off the bench to play some left tackle for Tennessee transfer Jahmir Johnson, A&M’s starter for the first three games.
Fisher thought the revamped line should have been better.
“Those guys were plenty good enough,” Fisher said. “They wouldn’t be here. In this league, you’ve got to play. [New Mexico] did nothing that we hadn’t seen before, and that’s kind of what irritates me the most.”
A team reflects its coach, and right now the offensive line isn’t matching the directive from its head boss.
“You got to want to be nasty,” Fisher said. “That’s grown-man ball in there, man. That’s big-boy ball. That ain’t for the faint of heart. You’ve got to put your nose in there and like it.”
