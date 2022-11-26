Cessna: Texas A&M's offense rides Jimbo Fisher's hot hand calling plays to victory

If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did against fifth-ranked LSU.

Fisher and the Aggies had the hot hand in rolling to a 38-23 season-ending victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M piled up 429 yards on 68 plays, leaning on a running game that produced a season-high 282 yards on 50 carries as A&M owned the line of scrimmage. Junior running back Devon Achane, who missed two games with an injury, had a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. A&M did that against an LSU defense that came in allowing only 132.2 yards rushing per game.

Achane seemingly never went down on first contact as he was caught behind the line only three times. While he was spectacular, much credit also goes to an often criticized offensive line that not only opened holes but didn’t allow a sack. The line’s worth was shown by freshman running back Amari Daniels, who rushed for 39 yards on four carries in spelling Achane.

A&M had only five negative rushes for 8 lost yards and one of them was a kneel-down to end the first half. Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw only six incompletions as his receivers won one-on-one battles, especially Moose Muhammad III who had five receptions for 94 yards.

Whatever Fisher dialed up worked, which hadn’t been the case for much of this 5-7 season. Many feel he might turn the reins over to someone else. If he does, he shined in his swan song as a play-caller.

A&M put LSU on its heels by scoring on its first three possessions. The Aggies had touchdown drives of 15 plays for 90 yards and nine plays for 72 yards sandwiched around a 12-play, 58-yard field goal drive.

The Aggies used two tight ends at times and featured Weigman’s legs. A&M ran a nifty play that resulted in a 3-yard touchdown catch by freshman Donovan Green for a 17-10 lead. It was also great execution as Weigman threw the ball with a defender in his face.

Fisher has maintained all the Aggies needed to do was practice better and execute. That idea didn’t seem to be working as A&M came in averaging 354.7 yards per game to rank 98th in the country and 21.4 points to rank 107th. In Fisher’s defense, the offense has been riddled by injuries, forcing him to use mostly freshmen and sophomores.

Maybe they came of age against the fifth-ranked team in the country Saturday night, and now the unit and team have something to build on during the offseason. Maybe Fisher doesn’t need to hire an offensive coordinator as long as what happened against LSU becomes the norm and not an anomaly, which is what hopefully the season was.