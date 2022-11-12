Cessna: Texas A&M's offense can't get on track at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — It’s hard to score points if you can’t even get yards.

Texas A&M’s offense performed as if Jordan-Hare Stadium had quicksand, not turf on Saturday against Auburn. Thanks to a turnover from the defense, the Aggies put a field goal on the scoreboard after a 13-yard drive, though the never-say-die Aggies, to their credit, struck for a late 80-yard touchdown drive that miraculously put them in position to possibly win the game if they had recovered an onside kick and got another miracle play.

The late scores made the 13-10 loss to Auburn look respectable, but this game wasn’t nearly that close.

The Aggies opened the second half with five straight three-and-outs, each seemingly more inept than the previous. A&M fittingly completed a pass for 3 yards to end the third quarter, giving it minus 2 yards in the period.

It was painful for the Aggies to watch because most of the offense’s playmakers were missing. Running back Devon Achane was the latest casualty. Achane suffered an injury last week and joined wide receiver Ainias Smith, offensive linemen Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Bryce Foster and quarterback Max Johnson, who already were out. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, who had 15 receptions in the last two games, saw action early but didn’t return. Senior tight end Max Wright, who has picked up his game in recent weeks, left Saturday’s game with an injury after a key 18-yard reception.

If the Aggies had any trio of those guys for the entire game they probably win. But they didn’t, and A&M’s offense wasn’t good enough without them. The Aggies ended with 215 yards of total offense, 80 coming on the last drive.

The defense did its part, coming up with a trio of turnovers and a dozen third-down stops, holding Auburn to 330 yards. That should have been enough to win.

The offense had been the key culprit in the six-game game losing streak that assures A&M (3-7, 1-6) won’t reach bowl eligibility.

A&M was eligible for a bowl last year but didn’t play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19, injuries, transfers and opt-outs. A&M wouldn’t have been able to put a competitive team on the field.

The Aggies again have been depleted with injuries and suspensions. They are competitive, but they can’t win. Saturday’s offensive effort was reminiscent of A&M’s 23-3 loss at Ole Miss in 2015 when it had 192 yards and A&M’s 59-0 loss to Alabama in 2015 when it gained just 172 yards.

A&M can no longer salvage the season. The loss dropped the Aggies into the cellar of the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division, the toughest in the country. But what hurts is A&M was picked sixth in the country to start the season. Seventh place in the West is understandable but unacceptable.

If the Aggies had all of their playmakers, it might have been a different season. A&M’s got to get people healthy and eligible. The Aggies have two more games to give underclassmen needed work, and then they’ll have an offseason to answer bigger questions.

