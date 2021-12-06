Cessna: Texas A&M-Wake Forest matchup can grow on you

Texas A&M playing in the Gator Bowl for the second time in four seasons isn’t an ideal situation but the Dec. 31 matchup against Wake Forest has potential.
The Aggies pounded North Carolina State 52-13 in the 2018 Gator Bowl to cap a highly successful 9-4 season under first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, ending the program’s three-game losing streak in bowl games. It also was A&M’s first bowl game in Florida in more than six decades and the Sunshine State gave the Aggies chamber of commerce weather that week and temperature for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff was 72 degrees.
The lone drawback was a big one. The game drew only 38,206 fans, which ranks 63rd in the previous 76 games. Even Tennessee’s 3-0 victory over A&M in 1950 drew 41,160. So why not send the Aggies somewhere else?
A&M seemed a lock for the Citrus Bowl or better until its regular-season ending loss to LSU. That dropped the Aggies (8-4) into a pool of six teams to fill the Southeastern Conference’s contractual bowl obligations after Alabama and Georgia made the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ole Miss was selected for the Sugar Bowl and the Citrus Bowl picked Kentucky.
The SEC along with bowl officials from the Liberty Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Music City Bowl, Outback Bowl, Texas Bowl and Gator Bowl decided the destinations for Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and A&M.
The Outback Bowl in Tampa would have been A&M’s best fit. The Aggies haven’t played in the bowl, nor have they faced a Big Ten team since a 33-22 victory over Northwestern in 2011. A&M has played in the other five bowls since joining the SEC in 2012, though the Duke’s Mayo Bowl was called the Belk Bowl in 2017 when the Aggies lost to Wake Forest.
But if the Aggies would have been sent to the Outback Bowl that would have left Arkansas, LSU and South Carolina which haven’t played in the Gator Bowl since 2012. Arkansas (7-5) is by far the best choice, which is probably why the Outback Bowl had to be happy to land the 21st-ranked Razorbacks to play Penn State. That will be a well-attended game.
The Outback Bowl will move the turnstiles, but the Gator Bowl matchup of 25th-ranked A&M and 17th-ranked Wake Forest might turn on televisions. That’s huge for an a.m. kickoff. The only other Top 25 matchup outside the College Football and New Year’s Six games is No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
This is the Gator Bowl’s first Top 25 matchup since 2007 when West Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 38-35. West Virginia was ranked 12th by the coaches and 13th by the Associated Press and the BCS. Georgia Tech was 25th by the coaches.
A&M is typically good for television. The 2018 A&M-North Carolina State game was the 10th-most viewed bowl that season. The only bowls rated ahead that weren’t part of the CFP or the New Year’s Six were Kentucky vs. Penn State in Citrus and Washington State vs. Iowa State in the Alamo.
A&M-Wake Forest needs TV ratings television, because it’ll be hard to attract a large crowd with both coming off losses. Wake Forest lost to Pitt 45-21 in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina, but sold its allotment of tickets. This is Wake Forest’s second trip to the Gator Bowl, the other being the 1946 inaugural game when it beat South Carolina. Wake Forest (10-3) also is having its best season in 15 years, which should translate into tickets sold.
Game history
Fisher was on the sidelines at the 2017 Belk Bowl when Wake Forest defeated A&M 55-52. He was hired to replace Kevin Sumlin who was fired after the regular-season finale against LSU. Special teams coach Jeff Banks was the interim coach for the bowl.
Fisher didn’t coach against Wake Forest, but players remain on the team that played in that game led by defensive end Micheal Clemons who started. Strong safety Keldrick Carper also started, but he announced his retirement Monday because of injuries. Other players to see action against the Demon Deacons were cornerback Myles Jones and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.
