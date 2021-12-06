Cessna: Texas A&M-Wake Forest matchup can grow on you

The Outback Bowl in Tampa would have been A&M’s best fit. The Aggies haven’t played in the bowl, nor have they faced a Big Ten team since a 33-22 victory over Northwestern in 2011. A&M has played in the other five bowls since joining the SEC in 2012, though the Duke’s Mayo Bowl was called the Belk Bowl in 2017 when the Aggies lost to Wake Forest.

But if the Aggies would have been sent to the Outback Bowl that would have left Arkansas, LSU and South Carolina which haven’t played in the Gator Bowl since 2012. Arkansas (7-5) is by far the best choice, which is probably why the Outback Bowl had to be happy to land the 21st-ranked Razorbacks to play Penn State. That will be a well-attended game.

The Outback Bowl will move the turnstiles, but the Gator Bowl matchup of 25th-ranked A&M and 17th-ranked Wake Forest might turn on televisions. That’s huge for an a.m. kickoff. The only other Top 25 matchup outside the College Football and New Year’s Six games is No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

This is the Gator Bowl’s first Top 25 matchup since 2007 when West Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 38-35. West Virginia was ranked 12th by the coaches and 13th by the Associated Press and the BCS. Georgia Tech was 25th by the coaches.