Cessna: Texas A&M teams have enjoyed few highlights so far in 2021-22

The atmosphere for the Texas A&M-Kentucky men’s basketball game created by a record crowd of 14,036 was reminiscent of the Billy Gillispie era. The Wednesday night matchup at Reed Arena was college basketball at its best as the crowd almost willed the Aggies to an upset of 12th-ranked Kentucky, which had to work for a 64-58 victory.
Many in the crowd also filled Kyle Field in early October when the Aggie football team beat top-ranked Alabama. The 106,815 fans in attendance were the second-largest Kyle Field crowd all-time and the most since the stadium was renovated in 2015. A&M doesn’t pull out that 41-38 victory without the crowd.
Those games showed the power of the 12th Man and are great for recruiting, but those moments have been the exceptions for an otherwise disappointing start to the 2021-22 school year for A&M.
It’s hard to top beating Alabama in football, but other than that, the Aggies did nothing. The expectation was to make the College Football Playoff. An 8-4 record doesn’t cut it, even with a victory over Alabama.
While the football team was turning an expected top 10 season into the type of finish that got former coach Kevin Sumlin fired, the A&M soccer and volleyball teams had their own struggles. The soccer team couldn’t overcome injuries and saw its string of 26 straight NCAA tournament appearances end. The Aggies tied for 10th in the Southeastern Conference, nine spots below expectations. If any A&M program deserves a pass, it’s soccer, but the disappointment still stings.
A&M’s volleyball team couldn’t pick up the slack with a pedestrian season at 14-14 overall, including a 7-11 league record for ninth place in the SEC as the Aggies missed the NCAA tournament for a second straight year.
You know it’s a bad sports season at A&M when the women’s basketball team is in danger of not making the NCAA tournament. At 1-5 in SEC play, the Aggies are off to their worst start in conference play since Gary Blair’s first season at A&M. ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has A&M among the final four teams to make the NCAA tournament in his projected 68-team field — that’s not the kind of Final Four Blair was hoping for in his last season in Aggieland. It’s not going to be easy for A&M to turn things around with games remaining against top-ranked South Carolina, 11th-ranked LSU and 13th-ranked Georgia along with road games at Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Blair might need more than one lucky coin in his pocket to make the NCAA tournament.
While the women’s troubles have been unexpected, the solid play by the men’s basketball team has been a plus. The Aggies began Saturday as the first team projected to miss the NCAA tournament in Joe Lunardi’s 68-team mock field. While fans would love for the Aggies to make the tournament, the fact that they’re that close to being on the right side of the bubble is beyond expectations for a team with a completely revamped the roster in head coach Buzz Williams’ third season. It could be the athletics department’s highlight of the school year if they make the big dance.
It wasn’t that long ago that Aggie fans in late January we’d begin dreaming of a possible trip to the College World Series for one of the two diamond sports teams. The softball team was a strike away from making the 2018 Women’s College World Series, but it’s had a frustrating three seasons since despite moving into one of the sport’s best venues.
The baseball program made the College World Series in 2017, but the Aggies went only 29-27 last season, finishing seventh in the SEC West and seeing its string of NCAA tournament appearances end at 13 straight.
Optimism is high for A&M baseball this season because of first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle, who took TCU to the College World Series five times, twice beating the Aggies in super regionals.
The excitement created by hiring Schlossnagle pales in comparison to that around the overall athletics program created by football recruiting. Next month, A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher will put the finishing touches on the best signing class in modern history. A&M lost its last two SEC football games and didn’t have enough bodies to play in the Gator Bowl, but it’s seemingly landed one five-star recruit a week since. The expectation for the football program is it’s just a matter of time until it wins a national championship. Hopefully for A&M, all of the other programs will feed of that future success, much as they followed the struggles the football team had during the 2021 season.