Cessna: Texas A&M teams have enjoyed few highlights so far in 2021-22

You know it’s a bad sports season at A&M when the women’s basketball team is in danger of not making the NCAA tournament. At 1-5 in SEC play, the Aggies are off to their worst start in conference play since Gary Blair’s first season at A&M. ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has A&M among the final four teams to make the NCAA tournament in his projected 68-team field — that’s not the kind of Final Four Blair was hoping for in his last season in Aggieland. It’s not going to be easy for A&M to turn things around with games remaining against top-ranked South Carolina, 11th-ranked LSU and 13th-ranked Georgia along with road games at Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Blair might need more than one lucky coin in his pocket to make the NCAA tournament.