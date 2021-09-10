Cessna: Texas A&M QB Haynes King has talent, time to grow his own legend

Haynes King made mistakes in his first game as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, but the good far outweighed the bad.
King threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and added 22 yards rushing on five carries that included a dazzling 14-yard scramble from one sideline to the other in a 41-10 victory over Kent State.
“He was electric with his legs for the most part,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
King’s ability to generate electricity on the field generated comparisons to Johnny Manziel the moment he committed to A&M. That one scramble last Saturday just fueled more, but the Aggies’ newest redshirt freshman in charge will have to cover a lot of ground to bring the comparisons to their ultimate fruition.
He’s not “Haynes Football” yet.
King threw three interceptions. They weren’t all his fault, but the bottom line is he had three turnovers. Manziel for the most part did a great job protecting the football with only 22 interceptions in 26 games.
Manziel also was good everywhere he played and especially on the road. The 29-24 victory over defending national champion Alabama led that part of his college resume, but he also beat 17th-ranked Mississippi State in 2012 in Starkville, Mississippi, and demolished 11th-ranked Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Manziel worked magic in beating Louisiana Tech in Shreveport, Louisiana, and found a way to win at Ole Miss that season. He capped his Aggie career with 457 total yards and five touchdowns in a 52-48 comeback victory over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
King will start his first game away from Kyle Field on Saturday against Colorado. Playing a Power Five conference team at the home of the Denver Broncos are ingredients for a memorable day. A&M should be good enough to beat Colorado if King has an average performance, considering the playmakers at his disposal. But for the Aggies to have the kind of season they want, he’ll need to be a factor in the big games, and when you’re a quarterback on a team trying to make the College Football Playoff for the first time, every game is sort of a big game. A&M can’t afford for King to have many three-turnover games and expect to be in the running for a CFP spot, especially against 17-point underdog Colorado.
So on Saturday, King doesn’t need to chase down the ghost of A&M’s latest Heisman Trophy winner. He just needs to be the best quarterback on the field. That’s enough of a challenge. Colorado also has a redshirt freshman quarterback in Brendon Lewis who is from Melissa. The Texas top 100 recruit watched the Aggies while growing up. He had a successful first start in a 35-7 victory over Northern Colorado, an FCS team, but now he’s got a chance to really open eyes against a big-time team from his home state.
“Playing them is going to boost my game, because they’re a really good team,” Lewis said. “They have a bunch of NFL guys, so I feel like playing them is going to help me a lot down the road.”
Haynes has yet to address the local media this season, letting his actions do the talking. He showed a gunslinger approach in the opener that Fisher’s play-calling supported as the Aggies took several shots down field, something that typically wasn’t the case the last three seasons under Kellen Mond — in part because the receiving corps often was injured.
“We got guys that can get it down the field,” Fisher said.
King’s added bonus is he’s got wheels to go with the smarts of a high school coach’s son.
“He did a good job making plays, keeping his eyes up, scrambling,” Fisher said. “You can say coaching all you want, but those guys separate the game and make things really fun. When you can do things like that, that’s what you’ve got to do to get to the next level and play in those big games and win big games, because things break down sometimes. Those guys can ad-lib. Every time he did it, something really good came out of it.”
That’s what turned Manziel into Johnny Football, the kid from Kerrville Tivy who worked maroon and white magic both at Kyle Field and on the road. In his first road game as a starter, Manziel accounted for 418 yards and six touchdowns in only three quarters of a 48-3 victory at SMU, a team that would go a respectable but unglamorous 7-6.
No one’s expecting King to duplicate that exact effort Saturday. He just needs to be Haynes King. Get the Aggies a win over the Buffaloes and grow during the process. If he keeps doing that each week, he’ll have a chance to become Haynes Football down the road.
