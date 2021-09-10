Cessna: Texas A&M QB Haynes King has talent, time to grow his own legend

Haynes has yet to address the local media this season, letting his actions do the talking. He showed a gunslinger approach in the opener that Fisher’s play-calling supported as the Aggies took several shots down field, something that typically wasn’t the case the last three seasons under Kellen Mond — in part because the receiving corps often was injured.

“We got guys that can get it down the field,” Fisher said.

King’s added bonus is he’s got wheels to go with the smarts of a high school coach’s son.

“He did a good job making plays, keeping his eyes up, scrambling,” Fisher said. “You can say coaching all you want, but those guys separate the game and make things really fun. When you can do things like that, that’s what you’ve got to do to get to the next level and play in those big games and win big games, because things break down sometimes. Those guys can ad-lib. Every time he did it, something really good came out of it.”

That’s what turned Manziel into Johnny Football, the kid from Kerrville Tivy who worked maroon and white magic both at Kyle Field and on the road. In his first road game as a starter, Manziel accounted for 418 yards and six touchdowns in only three quarters of a 48-3 victory at SMU, a team that would go a respectable but unglamorous 7-6.

No one’s expecting King to duplicate that exact effort Saturday. He just needs to be Haynes King. Get the Aggies a win over the Buffaloes and grow during the process. If he keeps doing that each week, he’ll have a chance to become Haynes Football down the road.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

