Cessna: Texas A&M playing Auburn at worst possible time

Despite a lackluster record, the Auburn football team is in an enviable position heading into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Texas A&M.

The Tigers pulled the plug on former head coach Bryan Harsin and are looking forward to brighter prospects under a new coach. But until he’s onboard, Auburn players and fans can relax and have some fun closing out the season. It was a disastrous 22 months under Harsin. His firing, somewhat appropriately on Halloween, was a treat for everyone connected with the program.

They’ve quickly rallied behind interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, an Auburn legend. Tiger fans have something to smile about, and Jordan-Hare Stadium will be alive again Saturday night. They’ll be rooting hard for Williams and his players instead of complaining about the sad state of the program.

Speaking of, it’s the worst possible scenario for A&M, which for all intents and purposes is also playing for the sake of playing like the Tigers. The Aggies could win out capped by a big bowl victory, and the season still would be considered a failure. The biggest questions surrounding the program won’t be answered until the offseason, and of course we won’t know if A&M came up with the right answers until next year. That’s what makes these next three games of minor importance.

It would be great for A&M to beat Auburn and end the program’s longest losing streak since 1980. Beating seventh-ranked LSU in the last home game of the season would give the team a marque victory, and it would be a great sendoff for the seniors and other Aggies playing their last game at Kyle Field.

But even if both things happen, it wouldn’t provide fans with the answers they want.

Which players will be leaving? Who will A&M add in the transfer portal? Will head coach Jimbo Fisher replace any of his assistants? Will he hand over the play-calling duties on offense? There are even some who wonder if A&M will give Fisher an $86 million buyout. I don’t think that will happen, but no question is too extreme about a team that began the season ranked sixth only to stumble to a 3-6 record.

And it’s not an anomaly. The Aggies also started sixth last year and finished 8-4. Many anticipated A&M would bounce back with talent amassed from four straight top 10 recruiting classes. That’s partially why this season has been so frustrating, for A&M also has been ravaged by injuries. But the young talent hasn’t been able to pick up the slack. The underclassmen are getting valuable playing time, and many have shown why they were five-star recruits. They’ll continue to improve, and Fisher claims they are playing for each other and he expects them not to transfer this offseason. But even if they all return, opponents have the opportunity to build a roster just as good if not better through the portal. Aggie fans have seen that firsthand this year, adding more concern to where the program is headed.

So many questions with no answers imminent. One or more victories to end the season aren’t the answer, but it would be a welcomed distraction from a season almost unlike any other in program history.

