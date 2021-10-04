CESSNA: Texas A&M offensive line showed improvement against Mississippi State

Injuries have helped derail Texas A&M’s chances of a championship season, but the youngsters forced into playing could pay huge dividends sooner rather than later.
A&M’s much-maligned offensive line, which includes a pair of true freshmen, is coming off arguably its best game, considering the opposition. The Aggies rushed for 162 yards on 32 carries in a 26-22 loss to Mississippi State.
“I thought we ran the ball much better with more consistency,” coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Sophomore right guard Layden Robinson, who missed two straight games, returned to help solidify the unit. All-American Kenyon Green also moved to left guard, where he started all 10 games last season. Green started the first two games this season at right tackle and the next two at right guard.
True freshman Reuben Fatheree II started the last two games at right tackle. Fatheree opened the season as a backup at left tackle to senior Jahmir Johnson, a transfer from Tennessee. True freshman Bryce Foster has started every game at center.
Green is the unit’s only returning starter, but junior Luke Matthews was projected to be the starting center, but his lone action was a few snaps in the New Mexico game. Matthews had a season-ending surgery Monday.
“We got some guys that are banged and bruised and had some injuries,” Fisher said. “And guys we unfortunately had to get medicated and some guys we've recruited I thought were gonna be really good players, but that's the world we’re in right now.”
Fisher said he’s comfortable starting two true freshmen in the line and the current starting unit is the best guys the Aggies have “and they’re doing a really solid job.”
Mississippi State came into the game allowing only 70.8 yards rushing per game to rank 10th in the country, but Isaiah Spiller rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries, the first 100-yard rusher allowed by Mississippi State. Devon Achane added 69 yards on eight carries.
The unit will get a stiff test against defending national champion Alabama, which is allowing 107.8 rushing yards per game to rank 27th in the country. The Crimson Tide are allowing only 285 total yards per game to rank 13th.
Matthews was one of three players who are done for the season, Fisher said at his weekly press conference Monday. Also gone are a pair of cornerbacks, graduate Myles Jones and senior Brian George. Jones, who has started a program-best 29 starts, saw limited action against New Mexico and Arkansas. George started the first four games of the season. True freshman Tyreek Campbell, who started against Mississippi State, is expected to become a fulltime starter.
Junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, who has missed the last three games remains day-to-day, Fisher said. Redshirt freshman Demond Demas has started the last two games at wide receiver, which also was missing sophomore Chase Lane, who started the first two games.
Freshman quarterback Haynes King, who started the first two games, remains out after breaking his right tibia in the second game against Colorado.
“He’s healing, but it’s going to be [a long time],” Fisher said of King’s recovery time. “He has to heal up. … We want to make sure he’s fully healthy in the things he does but he’s progressing very nicely in what he’s doing.’”
A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) limps into Saturday’s matchup against top-ranked Alabama (5-0) trying to avoid the program’s first three-game losing streak since October 2014 when it lost to Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama.
The Aggies opened the season ranked sixth in the county and were expected to challenge Alabama for the Southeastern Conference title. Fisher said the team needs to block out any negativity created by the losses.
“You got to lock into that room, and only that room and the people [there] and family,” Fisher said. “And understand that at the end of the day. … eliminate the clutter and you have to learn to do that.”
Fisher admits that’s hard for today’s players because they spend so much time on social media.
“It's a very hard thing to do, because they live, eat and survive on it,” Fisher said. “They've got to learn to turn it off and understand that’s part of growing up. That you're gonna have to grow up and people are going to doubt you, they're going to love you, all based on what you do on Saturday.”
This is only the fifth time Fisher has lost back-to-back games. Fisher has lost three straight games only once. In 2011, his second season at Florida State, he opened with victories over Louisiana-Monroe, Charleston Southern and before losing to Oklahoma, Clemson and Wake Forest. Florida State finished by winning six of its last seven to finish 9-4, capped by an 18-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Champs Sports Bowl.
Kickoff times released
A&M’s game against Missouri will kick at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. The other games on Oct. 9 are Kentucky at Georgia at 2:30 p.m., CBS; Vanderbilt at South Carolina at 3 p.m., SEC Network; Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN; Ole Miss at Tennessee, 6:30p.m. SEC Network; and Auburn at Arkansas and Florida at LSU both will kick at 11 a.m. with the games on CBS or ESPN. That will be decided after this week’s games.
