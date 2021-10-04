CESSNA: Texas A&M offensive line showed improvement against Mississippi State

Freshman quarterback Haynes King, who started the first two games, remains out after breaking his right tibia in the second game against Colorado.

“He’s healing, but it’s going to be [a long time],” Fisher said of King’s recovery time. “He has to heal up. … We want to make sure he’s fully healthy in the things he does but he’s progressing very nicely in what he’s doing.’”

A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) limps into Saturday’s matchup against top-ranked Alabama (5-0) trying to avoid the program’s first three-game losing streak since October 2014 when it lost to Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama.

The Aggies opened the season ranked sixth in the county and were expected to challenge Alabama for the Southeastern Conference title. Fisher said the team needs to block out any negativity created by the losses.

“You got to lock into that room, and only that room and the people [there] and family,” Fisher said. “And understand that at the end of the day. … eliminate the clutter and you have to learn to do that.”

Fisher admits that’s hard for today’s players because they spend so much time on social media.