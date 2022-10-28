Cessna: Texas A&M needs to take tiny steps in turning things around

When Texas A&M signed college football’s all-time best recruiting class that featured eight five-star players, no one thought it would be struggling to win five games nine months later. But that’s reality as the Aggies (3-4) have lost three straight, and it could get worse.

A&M’s not just losing games — it’s also losing players, especially on offense. Linemen Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko were the latest to suffer season-ending injuries, joining senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, the unit’s biggest loss. Those four players have 51 career starts. Junior quarterback Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU where he started 14 games, might not be back after breaking a bone in his throwing hand. Sophomore Haynes King, who started the season at quarterback, has played well in two starts since returning to the starting lineup, but he has taken a beating. There’s speculation one of those five-stars guys, Conner Weigman, might get his first start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when A&M hosts No. 15 Ole Miss. Weigman has been hailed as the future of the program.

The freshmen are talented but have made too much news off the field and we’re not talking name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. We’re talking D-U-M-B. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall along with defensive backs Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris were suspended for the Miami game for a violation of team rules. Harris, Marshall and offensive linemen PJ Williams and possibly another player were suspended indefinitely this week for apparently another violation of team rules. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher refused to elaborate, saying it would be handled internally.

A&M did play an inspired game after the first suspensions, beating Miami 17-9 for a much-needed lift coming off a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Maybe the Aggies will have the same response Saturday, but two suspensions within six weeks raises a red flag. How much of that is youth? How much of that is because A&M was ranked sixth in the preseason? The Aggies are still getting national attention but not the good kind. This season is over in terms of the conference championship. So will five-star freshmen give their all to play in the Texas Bowl or worse? Are they thinking transfer portal? They came here to win championships, not to spend Christmas at the Birmingham Bowl. Most freshmen have better NIL deals than the swag offered by low-tier bowls or they should.

These aren’t pleasant times, but they could be telling times. A&M started 12 underclassmen against South Carolina last week. Twenty of its other 30 players to see action also were underclassmen. They are the future — that is, if they hang around or if A&M wants them to hang around.

The only senior starters are tight end Max Wright, wide receiver Chase Lane, linebackers Chris Russell Jr. and Andre White Jr. and strong safety Demani Richardson. Ole Miss, by comparison, is tentatively scheduled to start 10 seniors and seven juniors. Six are transfers, but that’s still a lot of experience. Does the home-field advantage of 100,000 frenzied fans offset that? Maybe, but why not have both? A&M might need to add some experienced players via the portal next season.

Several of the five-star recruits have shown their potential with the group combining to play in 37 games with 14 starts. That’s with defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy yet to play as he recovers from a knee injury.

That group needs to mature along with the rest of the underclassmen, especially in the offensive line where 13 of the 14 players listed on A&M’s “start chart” are underclassmen. Junior guard Layden Robinson is the lone upperclassmen. Ravaged by injuries, the unit has struggled mightily.

A&M is averaging 121 yards rushing per game to rank 105th in the country despite having an NFL running back in junior Devon Achane. The Aggies can’t run, thus they can’t pass, averaging 221.3 yards per game to rank 88th. A&M is allowing 2.14 sacks per game to rank 74th.

That doesn’t tell the true story. Haynes and King, despite both being mobile, have been hit often. A&M has five-star recruits at defensive line, defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback but none in the offensive line. The group features seven four-star recruits and seven former three-star guys. So far none of them have consistently produced five-star results.

Fans are excited about the possibility of Weigman starting, but little will change unless the line and others play better. Six years ago an unranked Ole Miss team pulled the redshirt off freshman Shea Patterson, who passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Rebels to a 29-28 victory over the 10th-ranked Aggies. That Ole Miss team had disappointed after starting the season ranked 17th. Patterson played well, but he had help. Tight end Evan Engram, who was a first-round NFL draft pick, had six catches for 49 yards. Wide receivers Damore’ea Stringfellow and Van Jefferson combined for nine catches for 125 yards with two touchdowns. That team had five other players drafted into the NFL after that season or the following season. That wasn’t entirely a fluke win, but the Rebels weren’t able to build on it and become bowl-eligible by struggling in losses to Vanderbilt 38-17 and Mississippi State 55-20, finishing at 5-7. It wasn’t a good Ole Miss team.

In the words of former NFL head coach Bill Parcells, “You are what your record says you are.”

Right now, A&M is a game under .500, having its worst season in 15 years. It’s not going to change overnight, but A&M could be a good team Saturday. The Aggies are young enough that they could build for a better future in the remaining games.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.