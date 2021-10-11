CESSNA: Texas A&M needs to put Alabama in rearview mirror

Texas A&M showed why it was a preseason top 10 team in Saturday’s 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama. The Aggies’ four preseason All-Americans played well, but they weren’t among the trio to earn Southeastern Conference weekly honors. And two of those players – quarterback Zach Calzada and running back/kick returner Devon Achane – weren’t among the team’s 15 returning starters.

Everybody knew A&M had tons of potential. The problem was it had underachieved in starting 3-2, going from being the No. 5 team in the nation to being unranked. A&M wasn’t impressive in victories over inferior teams and lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State which were picked to finish at the bottom of the Western Division. A&M was an 18-point underdog to Alabama for a reason, but now it has a chance to have a highly successful season.

A&M was headed for a 7-5 or 8-4 season before beating Alabama. The Aggies now could go 9-3 or 10-2, provided the team that showed up at Kyle Field on Saturday keeps improving.

“The important thing is now this game is over with,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “I’m tired of talking about it. It’s over. Now, the lessons we’ve learned, they’re wasted lessons unless we carry them on to this week.”