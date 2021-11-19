Cessna: Texas A&M needs to get back on track against FCS' Prairie View A&M

Yet the Aggies came out flat, fell behind 15-0 at halftime and never got back in the game.

So would anyone be shocked if A&M doesn’t play well against Prairie View? This week’s game means absolutely nothing.

The scenario is somewhat similar to A&M playing Nicholls State in 2017. The Aggies were coming off that inexplicable 45-44 loss at UCLA as the Bruins rallied from a 44-10 deficit for the second-biggest comeback in college football history. A&M needed an easy game to feel good about itself, and it seemed that would be the case against the Colonels as the Aggies took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. But Nicholls rallied to tie the game. A&M had to score twice in the final eight minutes to pull out a 24-14 victory before 100,276 head-shaking fans.

That game was anything but a shot in the arm. It eventually served as just another reason to fire former head coach Kevin Sumlin, which is what the Aggies did after the regular season. Sumlin’s teams had a knack for underachieving when it mattered most, losing to at least two unranked teams in each of his last four seasons.