Cessna: Texas A&M needs to copy path LSU is taking to Atlanta

LSU is the best or worst possible opponent for Texas A&M to finish the football season against.

The Tigers afford the Aggies a chance to show they’re not that far from being a top 10 team. A solid effort or even an upset isn’t going to change a season that will be remembered as one of the worst, but it would be a welcomed distraction for at least 24 hours until the focus thankfully switches to 2023.

A&M’s 20-3 victory over Massachusetts last week was huge because it ended the possibility of the Aggies heading into the offseason with a seven- or eight-game losing streak hanging over their heads. There was no bragging or gloating about beating UMass, which is considered the worst team in the nation. But the victory did serve a purpose.

A good showing against LSU would mean something more. An upset would be by far A&M’s biggest victory of the year. That doesn’t seem possible considering the team’s play in recent weeks, but A&M has a tendency to play to the level of the competition, losing at home to Appalachian State and coming within a play of beating Alabama on the road.

A&M beating LSU would be shocking, but nothing is surprising this season. That was reinforced last week by South Carolina not just beating Tennessee but giving the Volunteers a 63-38 thumping. A month ago South Carolina struggled to beat A&M 30-24, needing a 100-yard kickoff return and other help from the Aggies.

So anything’s possible. The Aggies could end the season on a bright note, but odds are sixth-ranked LSU will saddle A&M with a 4-8 record, its worst since 2008. The Tigers, who will play Georgia for the Southeastern Conference championship next week, could be the last team this year to kick the Aggies while they’re down.

If A&M wants encouragement leaving the field, it only needs to look across it at LSU, which was unranked under first-year coach Brian Kelly to start the season. Kelly inherited a mess from the Ed Orgeron regime.

LSU opened the season with a 24-23 loss to Florida State. The Tigers managed just 348 yards of offense with two turnovers and looked discombobulated for much of the game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels made plays with his legs, but he also was sacked four times. He had trouble getting the ball to his playmakers with standout receiver Kayshon Boutte limited to two catches for 20 yards. The television announcers speculated Boutte would be transferring by season’s end. As bad as LSU played for three quarters, it managed to score a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes, the last ending a miraculous 99-yard drive to tie the game on the final play only to have the extra-point kick blocked.

The buzz after the game was that Florida State was back and LSU would be lucky to finish its projected fifth in the SEC West. After receiving votes in the preseason polls by the Associated Press and the coaches, the Tigers didn’t get a single one for the polls’ first regular-season rankings that included 43 teams by AP and 47 by the coaches.

Eleven games later, LSU is fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings, the ones that really matter. A&M has painfully found out for two years now it’s not where you start but where you finish. For the second straight year the Aggies will be home for the holidays instead of preparing for a bowl game.

LSU is living proof it can change for the good just as quickly as it did the bad, and people around Aggieland are saying hurry, please.

