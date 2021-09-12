CESSNA: Texas A&M needs a sense of urgency with Arkansas looming

Texas A&M barely survived being upset by Colorado. It’ll have to be better in two weeks to beat a revived Arkansas team.

The unranked Razorbacks made a statement with a 40-21 victory over Texas on Saturday, while the fifth-ranked Aggies eventually wore down Colorado for a 10-7 victory.

The 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns were no match for the Razorbacks who rushed for 333 yards, dominating play from start to finish as the fans showed their appreciation by tearing down the goalposts.

How jacked up will Arkansas be to play against a Top 10 team that’s beaten the Razorbacks nine straight years? A&M, which led only 10-3 at halftime in the opener against Kent State, can’t keep starting slowly and expect to beat teams playing near their best.

“All that ranking stuff don’t mean diddly to me, but people [know] we’re supposed to be a good football team, so people are going to [circle the game],” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You’ve got to understand the burden that carries and how you prepare and how you play and how you compete each and every week.