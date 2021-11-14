CESSNA: Texas A&M needs a bounce-back attitude

Texas A&M is in an unsettling position after Saturday’s 29-19 loss to Ole Miss. The season’s not over, but to a certain extent it feels that way.

A&M’s thoughts of winning the Southeastern Conference championship are gone. The Aggies played well in putting together a four-game winning streak to revive preseason expectations when they were ranked sixth. Bullish bookend victories over Alabama and Auburn demonstrated A&M could beat anyone. The sky was the limit, but the Aggies took a step backward against Ole Miss.

The Rebels dominated the first half for a 15-0 lead, but A&M played a solid third quarter to be in position for an incredible victory. It didn’t happen. The Rebels got their act together and in a span of six plays turned a pair of interceptions into touchdowns for a 29-13 lead. It seemed A&M lost the game for a second time. So instead of the Aggies being ranked ninth or 10th in the nation this week and in great position for a New Year’s Six Bowl or more, they’re 16th and thinking about what could and should have been.