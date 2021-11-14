 Skip to main content
CESSNA: Texas A&M needs a bounce-back attitude
Texas A&M is in an unsettling position after Saturday’s 29-19 loss to Ole Miss. The season’s not over, but to a certain extent it feels that way.

A&M’s thoughts of winning the Southeastern Conference championship are gone. The Aggies played well in putting together a four-game winning streak to revive preseason expectations when they were ranked sixth. Bullish bookend victories over Alabama and Auburn demonstrated A&M could beat anyone. The sky was the limit, but the Aggies took a step backward against Ole Miss.

The Rebels dominated the first half for a 15-0 lead, but A&M played a solid third quarter to be in position for an incredible victory. It didn’t happen. The Rebels got their act together and in a span of six plays turned a pair of interceptions into touchdowns for a 29-13 lead. It seemed A&M lost the game for a second time. So instead of the Aggies being ranked ninth or 10th in the nation this week and in great position for a New Year’s Six Bowl or more, they’re 16th and thinking about what could and should have been.

All, though, is not lost, because A&M still can reach 10 victories by winning out. The Aggies essentially get an extra week to put the loss behind them, because they play Prairie View A&M next. A&M’s season hinges on winning at LSU on Nov. 27 and adding a bowl victory to become the 13th team in program history to reach double-digit victories in a season. That finish will make the season – highlighted by wins over Alabama and Auburn – a success. A&M also is poised to sign a top 5 recruiting class, that’ll add more positive vibes heading into the offseason.

But the Aggies can’t afford another loss. A 9-4 record would give Jimbo Fisher his third top 25 finish in four seasons. That’s progress, but it would be a significant step back coming off a 9-1 season, especially with a strong core of players returning that included four preseason All-Americans.

That’s A&M’s challenge moving forward from Ole Miss. The Aggies need to find the complementary football it played during the four-game winning streak. Ole Miss punched the Aggies in the mouth early and A&M had no answer. The offense ran only one play in Ole Miss’ territory in the first half. It easily could have been 21-0 or 24-0 since Ole Miss had a 408-91 edge in total yards.

A&M’s defense, the team’s strength, was gashed for 192 yards rushing. A&M’s offense could muster little against a defense that allowed Tulane, Alabama Arkansas and Auburn all to score at least two touchdowns in the first half.

A&M’s inexplicable start was a team effort. The offense and defense wasn’t ready to match Ole Miss, nor the players and coaches. It was much like the Arkansas game when the Razorbacks took a 17-0 lead. A&M battled back to put itself in position to win that game, but couldn’t finish.

Those two losses have helped reduce A&M’s season to three games. This team will have one more chance to finish strong.

A&M slips 5 spots

A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC), fell five spots to 16th in both this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today coaches poll. The Rebels (8-2, 4-2) moved up to 10th in both polls.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

