Cessna: Texas A&M-LSU matchup has plenty to offer

Texas A&M won’t have a true rivalry game until Texas joins the Southeastern Conference, but there are teams the Aggies want to beat worse than others. Alabama tops the list and LSU is next. Not surprisingly, those teams lead the series. Alabama has won 11 of 14 meetings with the Aggies and LSU has a 34-22-3 edge.

Times, though, could be changing. A&M has a chance to sweep Alabama and LSU for the first time. No matter what happens in the last two games of the season, A&M’s best victory of the season will be the 41-38 victory over top-ranked Alabama, though beating LSU would be huge. LSU had won seven straight against the Aggies until A&M’s 74-72 seven-overtime victory in 2018 in Jimbo Fisher’s first season in Aggieland. LSU rolled to a 50-7 victory two years ago en route to the national championship, but the fifth-ranked Aggies gutted out a 20-7 victory last year at Kyle Field.

“This is always a great game, because how good they are and hopefully, how we’re developing and the importance of this game, so it’s always a great one for sure,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.