CESSNA: Texas A&M has worked its way back

It’s taken nine games, but the Texas A&M football team has developed winning chemistry.
The Aggies played with great confidence in Saturday’s 20-3 victory over Auburn. The defense was superb and though the offense didn’t score a touchdown, the Aggies rushed for 217 yards and didn’t allow a sack. A&M’s play was crisp against a quality team. A&M ruled the line of scrimmage and won the majority of one-on-one battles across the board. The Aggies maintained their focus from start to finish. Most of all, they didn’t make stupid mistakes.
A&M dropped a few too many passes, missed some assignments and a couple communication hiccups forced the Aggies to use timeouts, but those are expected byproducts of a top 15 matchup. A&M had a grade-A effort, a marked improvement from after five games when it had a failing grade coming off back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State.
“I was even doubting myself,” junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer said. “I doubted my pass-catching ability. I doubted a lot of things about me, but it’s just confidence.”
Wydermyer and A&M regained their confidence by working hard in practice and putting together a four-game winning streak.
“It’s great to let your players know you have confidence in them, but at the end of the day, you have to have your own confidence,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said last week before the Auburn game. “You have to get it yourself by going out and doing it, and performing and executing and having success.”
Success was expected this season for A&M, which was ranked sixth, but the Aggies didn’t look the part until a 41-38 upset of defending national champ Alabama. A&M then rolled past Missouri and South Carolina, but beating teams that are now a combined 3-8 in Southeastern Conference play didn’t validate the Alabama victory. Saturday’s victory over Auburn did, especially the way the Aggies played.
A&M (7-2, 4-2) is ranked 11th this week by both the Associated Press and the coaches. The Aggies are the highest ranked two-loss team. A&M is in position to have the kind of season many envisioned. A&M’s season no longer will be defined by the losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Nor will it be judged by the victories over Alabama and Auburn. A&M will be defined by what happens in the remaining games. A&M will be a top 10 team with a strong finish or will be a top 25 team if it loses once or twice.
The Aggies have to like their chances, because they’re playing their best and they’ve put in the work to make it happen. There’s no doubt injuries and newcomers at key positions contributed to the slow start, but that’s all behind A&M.
Offensively, sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada and fellow underclassmen in the line and at wide receiver have matured. On defense, freshman linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and sophomore defensive backs Tyreek Chappell, Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones get better every game. The veterans have provided leadership, including Wydermyer along with running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive guard Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal who are all showing why they all were preseason All-Americans.
A&M expected to move up
A&M had been ranked 12th by the coaches last week and 13th by AP. A&M was 14th in the College Football rankings last week, but it expected to move up 2-3 spots after losses by No. 3 Michigan State, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 12 Baylor and No. 13 Auburn.
The Aggies will play at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are ranked 12th in both polls. A&M opened as a one-point favorite and it has increased to 2½. ESPN’s College GameDay will be at the game, which will kick at 6 p.m.
Georgia tops both polls, getting all the first-place votes.
Cincinnati is second in the AP poll followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State. The coaches have Alabama second followed by Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.
