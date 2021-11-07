CESSNA: Texas A&M has worked its way back

Success was expected this season for A&M, which was ranked sixth, but the Aggies didn’t look the part until a 41-38 upset of defending national champ Alabama. A&M then rolled past Missouri and South Carolina, but beating teams that are now a combined 3-8 in Southeastern Conference play didn’t validate the Alabama victory. Saturday’s victory over Auburn did, especially the way the Aggies played.

A&M (7-2, 4-2) is ranked 11th this week by both the Associated Press and the coaches. The Aggies are the highest ranked two-loss team. A&M is in position to have the kind of season many envisioned. A&M’s season no longer will be defined by the losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Nor will it be judged by the victories over Alabama and Auburn. A&M will be defined by what happens in the remaining games. A&M will be a top 10 team with a strong finish or will be a top 25 team if it loses once or twice.

The Aggies have to like their chances, because they’re playing their best and they’ve put in the work to make it happen. There’s no doubt injuries and newcomers at key positions contributed to the slow start, but that’s all behind A&M.