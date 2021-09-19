CESSNA: Texas A&M has work to do, but there's plenty to build on

The biggest positive from Saturday’s victory was the improvement by sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada who completed 19 of 33 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He was off on some throws, shouldn’t have tried to force the throw that was intercepted and held the ball too long leading to three sacks. But considering he completed 10 of 24 passes for 65 yards through three quarters a week ago against Colorado, the difference was night and day.

Calzada in the last five quarters is 27-of-47 passing (57.4%) for 393 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. If not for the drops, his completion rate would be approximately 70%. He’ll get better with more repetitions, but that hasn’t been the case thus far with the offensive line.

Calzada’s continued growth is a must for helping out the line. Another plus is the running game and the receivers are good enough to complement Calzada in helping the offense move forward even if the line doesn’t get much better. And of course, A&M’s saving grace is the defense which leads the country in points allowed (5.7 per game) and passing yards allowed (77.3).