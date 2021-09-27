CESSNA: Texas A&M has to deal with frustration, disappointment

The Texas A&M football team is dealing with disappointment and frustration after its first loss in almost a year.

It’s more than Saturday’s 20-10 loss to Arkansas that has everyone connected with the program concerned. A&M didn’t play up to expectations in the three games leading up to the Southeastern Conference opener that was dominated by Arkansas more than the score indicated.

“I think I can speak for everybody, we’re definitely frustrated,” A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “It’s not easy when you don’t have success. But it’s also motivation, because you see that plays can be made and we’re not able to leave those plays on the field.”

A&M’s offense was held to a season-low 272 yards, 67 of it coming on a touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller.

A&M was 4 of 14 on third downs and other than Spiller’s burst, the Aggies had only one other play longer than 20 yards as the team lost for the first time in 12 games.