CESSNA: Texas A&M has to deal with frustration, disappointment

The Texas A&M football team is dealing with disappointment and frustration after its first loss in almost a year.
It’s more than Saturday’s 20-10 loss to Arkansas that has everyone connected with the program concerned. A&M didn’t play up to expectations in the three games leading up to the Southeastern Conference opener that was dominated by Arkansas more than the score indicated.
“I think I can speak for everybody, we’re definitely frustrated,” A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “It’s not easy when you don’t have success. But it’s also motivation, because you see that plays can be made and we’re not able to leave those plays on the field.”
A&M’s offense was held to a season-low 272 yards, 67 of it coming on a touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller.
A&M was 4 of 14 on third downs and other than Spiller’s burst, the Aggies had only one other play longer than 20 yards as the team lost for the first time in 12 games.
“No, I’m not frustrated,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said at his weekly press conference Monday. “[I’m] disappointed that we couldn’t play better. You can’t get frustrated. Frustration can’t set in. Frustration clouds your thinking. You can be disappointed about what you do, but you’ve got to keep your head about you and how you coach and what you’re doing. We know we can do the things we do, we just got to do them better.”
Fisher said the Aggies can’t allow the Arkansas loss to lead to a second loss this week against Mississippi State.
A positive from Saturday’s game was it could have been worse. A fourth-down stop late in the first half prevented Arkansas from taking a 24-0 lead.
“We were down 17-0,” Fisher said. “It could have got ugly real quick. We got better as the game went on.”
Now the challenge is for that to continue, starting against Mississippi State. This is a tough week because reality for the Aggies is they are no longer a contender for the national championship, which was the goal heading into the season with 15 returning starters.
“It’s just one loss at the beginning of the season,” junior safety Demani Richardson said. “We know we have mistakes to clean up. We know we have to make it an urgency to clean it up and help us stay together as a team.”
INJURY UPDATE
A&M’s offense was missing two starters against Arkansas and a third starter, offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson, was injured during the game. Fisher said Johnson could have returned late in the game. And right guard Layden Robinson, who missed the last two games, was expected to practice Monday.
Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane who missed the Arkansas game after making 12 straight starts, is day-to-day, Fisher said, as is junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman who missed the last two games.
KICKOFF TIMES RELEASED
A&M’s game against Alabama on Oct. 9 will kick at 7 p.m. and will be the second game of a CBS doubleheader. The 2:30 p.m. game will be Arkansas at Ole Miss or Georgia at Auburn, pending the outcome of this week’s games. The game not on CBS will kick at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
The day’s other games will be Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m. SEC Network; South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m. ESPN2; North Texas at Missouri, 3 p.m. SEC Network; and LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network.
