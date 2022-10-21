Cessna: Texas A&M football team will be pressed to continue its mastery of South Carolina

The Texas A&M football team can have a successful season if it beats South Carolina.

That seems simple enough. Since joining the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies have won eight straight against South Carolina. But Saturday’s meeting will be by far the Gamecocks’ best chance to beat the Aggies since the first time the two met in 2014. That’s when ninth-ranked South Carolina was a 10.5-point favorite, but the Aggies rolled into Williams-Brice Stadium and rolled up 680 yards for a 52-28 victory.

The lopsided victories have continued, especially in the last three years with A&M outscoring South Carolina 122-23. But last year’s 44-14 victory over the Gamecocks was the last time A&M ran roughshod over any SEC team. It also was the last time A&M scored more than 24 points in a conference game as the Aggies have sputtered on offense.

A&M is 2-4 in its last six SEC games, getting outscored 146-130. A&M is just a three-point favorite for Saturday’s matchup, which seemed a possible trap game before the season started when the Aggies were ranked sixth. Now it’s basically a tossup game with A&M trying to save its season coming off back-to-back road losses at Mississippi State and Alabama.

If the Aggies lose this week, they’re looking at an 8-5 season if not worse. A&M has a favorable remaining schedule with four of its next five games at home, but this team hasn’t shown its capable of winning six straight, especially if it returns to Kyle Field carrying a three-game losing streak and all the baggage that comes with it. A&M hasn’t lost three straight in a season since 2014. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has lost three straight only once, and that came during his second season at Florida State in 2010.

It’s the third time Fisher has lost two straight at A&M. The first time he ended the mini losing streak by beating 25th-ranked Oklahoma State in the 2019 Texas Bowl and last year he knocked off top-ranked Alabama.

A victory Saturday wouldn’t come close to matching a victory over a top-ranked team, but it would be just as important. The Aggies need to win a game. Two weeks ago, A&M played well in a 24-20 loss to Alabama. That was something to build on, but the buzz afterward centered on Fisher’s play call at the end of the game: an incomplete pass from the Alabama 2-yard line that the Crimson Tide had well covered.

It left the Aggies at 3-3 at the halfway point. There was no buzz around the program last week during the bye week, a far cry from last year when A&M was 4-2 at the halfway point after beating Alabama, a win that jump-started a four-game winning streak. A&M’s bye came after the third straight victory, allowing for another feel-good week.

If A&M can find a way to beat South Carolina, that should be a huge boost for the Aggies heading into next week’s game against ninth-ranked Ole Miss. Win that game and the Aggies would have enough momentum to possibly make this a nine- or 10-win season.

All that’s standing in the way is South Carolina, which has been a punching bag for the Aggies. A&M beat former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp five straight times. The Aggies owned him much the way they did former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, who suffered five of the nine straight losses the Razorbacks had against the Aggies until current head coach Sam Pittman ended the skid with a 20-10 victory last year. Remember how Arkansas celebrated that victory?

It could happen again Saturday.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is in his second season with the Gamecocks, which was the case with Pittman last year. Beamer also is changing a culture. He took over a 2-8 team that had ended the 2020 season with a six-game losing streak. He went 7-6 in his first season, beating North Carolina in a bowl game. The former son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer has a chip on his shoulder. At the SEC Media Days this summer, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops joked on ESPN’s Marty & McGee show that program-building takes a lot more than putting on some “stupid sunglasses” and dancing around, which is something Beamer did in a video prior to the preseason event. Stoops later claimed his comments weren’t directed at Beamer, but when the Gamecocks won at 13th-ranked Kentucky two weeks ago, it gave Beamer his first win over a ranked team and the program’s first victory in Lexington, Kentucky, in a decade. Beamer donned sunglasses and danced in the locker room afterward.

You can bet Beamer will have the Gamecocks ready to dance Saturday night. A&M better be ready when the music starts.

