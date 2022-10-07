Cessna: Texas A&M football team needs to buckle up for Alabama's best shot

No unbiased person expects the Texas A&M football team to upset Alabama on Saturday. Most don’t even expect the Aggies to stay within two touchdowns.

In other words, nothing has changed in a year.

A&M’s 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide a year ago salvaged the Aggies’ season. The same thing could happen again, but the Aggies were expecting much more in 2022. A&M was hopeful this game would be significant no matter the outcome. The hope was a victory would give the Aggies the inside track on the Southeastern Conference West title and a path to the College Football Playoff. A less-desirable option was a competitive loss that would still leave A&M a path to the CFP as potentially the SEC’s second-best team.

Neither will happen because A&M has lost twice to unranked opponents.

A third thing A&M expected Saturday was that Alabama would play its best. That’s something you can bank on, even if Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young doesn’t play. Matter of fact, if his injury prevents him from playing, that might inspire Alabama even more.

A&M has gotten Alabama’s best shot only twice since joining the SEC. The first came in 2013. A&M earned Alabama’s attention the previous year with a 29-24 victory over the defending national champions. It was the day Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy. In each of the next 308 days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban probably thought about that loss, even though the Crimson Tide still won a second national championship in 2012.

Alabama prevailed in the rematch, wiping out a 14-0 deficit for a 49-42 victory. But it was a dogfight. Manziel passed for 464 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another 98 yards. A&M piled up 628 yards against a program that prided itself on defense. Saban looked relieved afterward, thankful he didn’t lose a second straight game to A&M. Manziel threw two interceptions, and even Johnny Football couldn’t make up for an awful Aggie defense.

Ironically, A&M also got Alabama’s best shot the following season, but it wasn’t so much about the Aggies. The Crimson Tide limped into the game having lost three of its last eight games. The buzz was the Alabama dynasty could be over because the Crimson Tide had trouble keeping up with hurry-up, high-scoring offenses. Oklahoma, behind quarterback Trevor Knight, rolled to a 45-31 victory over Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. The Aggies didn’t have Manziel in the 2014 matchup, but they had the same offense that scored 78 points in the last two games in the series. A&M quarterback Kenny Hill was averaging 358.7 yards passing per game to rank fifth in the country, and A&M was averaging 43.9 points per game to rank sixth. The Aggies were “only” 12.5-point underdogs on the road.

Alabama rolled to a 59-0 victory and didn’t lose again until the CFP semifinals. That ended talk of Alabama’s demise as the sport’s gold standard, and the Tide since have added national titles in 2015, ’17 and ’20. Alabama’s status hasn’t wavered, though LSU, Georgia and Clemson all have won national championships in the last six years with Clemson winning two.

A&M made moves to possibly join that elite group by hiring Jimbo Fisher, who led Florida State to the 2013 national championship. He’s put together four straight top 10 recruiting classes and last year became the first former Saban assistant to beat his mentor, making good on an offseason boast that the Aggies would beat Saban before he retired.

If that wasn’t enough for championship-starved Aggie fans to gear up for the rematch, Saban and Fisher let their mouths do the talking before their teams played this spring. Saban accused Fisher of buying his recruiting class via name, image and likeness deals, and Fisher fired back by calling Saban a narcissistic. Those shots were fired in May, but A&M fizzled in September before the scheduled fireworks in October.

The game still matters, possibly more than ever for the Aggies. A&M last year showed it could beat Alabama. There was nothing fluky about it, but that probably wasn’t Alabama’s best shot. A&M limped into that game unranked after losses to Arkansas and MSU. The Aggies had started the season ranked sixth. Sound familiar? A&M was a 17.5-point underdog at home for a reason, but it jumped on Alabama from the get-go.

A&M is a 23-point underdog this time, but it’ll get Alabama’s best shot, because of what’s transpired since Aggie fans rushed Kyle Field last year. It will be a good barometer for A&M’s young team, but even if it plays well or pulls off another upset, there’s work to be done. The Aggies have won a big game here and there since joining the SEC, but they haven’t been able to sustain success like the Tide.

A&M’s victory last year snapped Alabama’s 100-game winning streak against unranked teams — the longest in the Associated Press poll history. The last time Alabama lost to an unranked team was 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe in Saban’s first season. By comparison, A&M as a ranked team under Fisher has lost six times to unranked opponents, including twice in each of the last two years.

Beating Alabama would be great, but if that doesn’t happen, the season’s biggest game will be at South Carolina in two weeks. That’s a team A&M should beat 100 times out of 100 if it wants to join the nation’s elite.

