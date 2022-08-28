Cessna: Texas A&M football team gets a second chance to prove its No. 6

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are in a near-perfect position heading into the 2022 season, and it’s imperative they take advantage.

A&M enters the season ranked sixth in the country, mentioned in the next breath after Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. The Aggies are sitting in high cotton, considering they went 8-4 last season and didn’t even play in a bowl game. A&M is held in high regard not for what it has done but rather for what it could and should do. The Aggies also earn added respect for being the third-best team in the nation’s best conference. They’ve certainly done things to put them among the SEC’s elite, including signing four straight top 10 recruiting classes — the last ranking as the best in the history of the sport.

A&M’s enviable status has been bolstered by several SEC programs taking steps backward. If it weren’t for Alabama, the SEC West would be there for the taking. LSU was an unbeaten national champion in 2019, but things have quickly unraveled with first-year coach Brian Kelly left to pick up the pieces. Auburn is in worse shape. Bryan Harsin managed to save his job after one year, but the Tigers are picked to finish last in the West.

Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State all beat A&M last season largely in part because of better quarterback play. That’s something the Aggies believe they’ve fixed in a big way. Arkansas and Ole Miss were better than most expected last year, and they’re rightfully ranked in the bottom fourth of the Top 25 rankings this season, but they have plenty to prove. The Razorbacks have to replace several three-year starters, and the Rebels don’t have Matt Corral, the league’s second-best quarterback behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Arkansas and Ole Miss can’t hold a candle to the Aggies when it comes to the eye test. A&M is at least a touchdown better than both, at least on paper.

The SEC East is no threat to the Aggies. Georgia is the division’s only team that matters in regards of the College Football Playoff, and A&M doesn’t play the Bulldogs during the regular season. Georgia should hang an ugly loss on every team in the division, paving the way for the Aggies to be the league’s third-best team. Then again, if A&M beats Alabama, an SEC title game appearance is within reach. That’s certainly possible after last year’s upset of Alabama but not likely with this year’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A&M’s direct path to the CFP goes through there on Oct. 8, but Aggie fans can’t fixate on the Crimson Tide.

A&M ended an eight-game losing streak to Alabama last year, helping Fisher make good on his prediction of beating coach Nick Saban before he retired. But by season’s end, Alabama was playing for another national championship and a four-loss A&M team didn’t have enough bodies to play in a bowl game. A&M proved it could beat the best but also lose to almost anybody else.

The bottom line is A&M won’t make the CFP until it can win the rest of its SEC regular season games. That’s what Alabama seemingly does every year. Georgia did it last year and LSU in 2019, though it doesn’t always have to be all or nothing. Auburn knows how to make victories against its rival mean something. Auburn has played in the SEC title game twice since the Aggies joined the league. Each time, Auburn lost to LSU but won its seven other league games capped by beating Alabama, sending the Tigers to the SEC title game. Auburn made beating Alabama count in a big way.

Ole Miss and A&M are the only other SEC teams to beat Alabama multiple times in the last decade, but neither has anything tangible to show for it. They were well-celebrated victories, but they didn’t lead to championships, just pride and the hope or expectation for more. Johnny Manziel and the Aggies in their maiden SEC season beat Alabama but slipped up and lost to Florida and LSU to finish in a tie for second in the West. The future looked bright, but it eventually dimmed. A&M’s victory over Alabama last year somewhat salvaged the season, giving hope for the future.

Ole Miss’ fate has been somewhat the same. The Rebels beat Alabama in 2014 but lost to Arkansas, Auburn and LSU to finish third in the SEC West. Ole Miss beat Alabama again in ’15 but ended up second in the SEC West because of losses to Arkansas and Florida.

A&M and Ole Miss both rightfully went bonkers when they upset Alabama. The Crimson Tide has lost only seven league games in the last decade, but beating Alabama is only half the challenge. And if the Aggies lose at Alabama this year, which many think will be the case, A&M could still make the CFP by going 11-1. Of course, if Georgia wins the SEC and makes the CFP along with Alabama, the Aggies could get squeezed out like they did in 2020. That would be cruel, but at least A&M would be hands-down the third-best team in the SEC with its first double-digit winning season under Fisher.

The Aggies got a mulligan for last year’s season because of injuries. They won’t get one this year if they aren’t the SEC’s third-best team. A&M can’t afford back-to-back losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss or especially LSU. Kelly or fellow first-year Florida coach Billy Napier beating A&M at Kyle Field would be costly. That’s also why A&M’s game at South Carolina is pivotal. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had an eye-opening 7-6 record in his first year. Leading the Gamecocks to their first victory over the Aggies could be monumental for his program.

With that No. 6 preseason ranking, A&M is going to get every team’s best shot. Last year, opponents shot that ranking to shreds, showing that A&M was the sixth-best team in the SEC, not the nation. If A&M stumbles again, all won’t be lost. A&M’s window of opportunity won’t disappear, but it won’t be as wide if the Aggies are fourth or fifth in the SEC pecking order. And with Oklahoma and Texas set to join the SEC no later than 2025, there’s even more sense of urgency for A&M to establish itself among the league’s higher echelon teams alongside Alabama and Georgia.

