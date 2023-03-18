The cold front that hit the Brazos Valley this weekend is more suited for football than diamond sports. Somewhat fittingly, the Aggies will open spring football drills Monday.

That will kick off Jimbo Fisher’s sixth season at Texas A&M, by far his most pivotal. He came to A&M to win championships, and the Aggies seem further away from doing that than when he arrived considering A&M went 5-7 last season for its first losing season since 2008. Even Kevin Sumlin managed to go 7-5 before he got the boot, because after six years with Sumlin in charge, Aggie fans were tired of what-should-have-been 8-5 seasons. And if Fisher goes 8-5 next season, the chilling reality would be it could be time for another change.

Give Fisher his due. The program is in much better shape than when he arrived, but you could say the same for Mike Sherman and Sumlin. The common thread is A&M remains a sleeping giant. Fisher better wake it up now.

That starts with the offense, which has struggled mightily the last two seasons. A&M averaged 22.8 points to rank 100th in the country and 360.9 yards to rank 92nd last year. Fisher fired his offensive coordinator — sort of.

A former quarterback and offensive coordinator, Fisher has always called the plays in his 13 years as a head coach, but the 13th year was anything but lucky. It was time for a change. He fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey who had been with him five seasons. Dickey and the rest of the offensive assistant coaches put together game plans and gave input during games, but play-calling was Fisher’s baby.

Was might be the key word. Fisher replaced Dickey with former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, a great play-caller, which A&M can attest to from his three victories over the Aggies with Petrino’s offenses averaging 37.7 points and 485.7 yards in those games. If Fisher’s play-calling is outdated in the era of hurry-up offenses with today’s up-and-coming whiz coaches, is that also the case with Petrino? Probably not. Petrino’s problem is his baggage, which won’t matter if he helps A&M win games.

But can Fisher and Petrino co-exist? Will Petrino have carte blanche in running the offense or will Fisher have final say? Those are questions that won’t be answered until the fall. Some were surprised Fisher kept offensive line coach Steve Addazio after the Aggies averaged only 141.5 yards rushing per game last year to rank 79th in the country. A&M also allowed 25 sacks, and its much-maligned quarterbacks often were under duress. Those are also reasons to fire someone, and Fisher did run off running backs coach Tommie Robinson.

Some aren’t sold on DJ Durkin as defensive coordinator after Mike Elko did such a great job for four seasons before getting hired as Duke’s head coach. But with the offense struggling so much, it was hard to gauge what the defense did or didn’t do in 2022.

One thing is for sure. It’s going to be a busy spring with many questions to be answered. Fisher hasn’t met with the local media since the early signing day on Dec. 21. Monday’s press conference could be rather long, but at least the focus won’t be on last year.

• Robert Cessna’s email is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.