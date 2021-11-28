Cessna: Texas A&M fails to take advantage of another opportunity

LSU, to its credit, played well. But A&M proved to be the more talented team by battling back to take the lead, but then it couldn’t seal the deal.

This was a team effort from head coach Jimbo Fisher down to the player who was called for blocking out of bounds on a punt. A&M never established a running game; receivers dropped too many passes; the defense allowed a trio of touchdown passes totaling 134 yards; LSU scored touchdowns in the final minute of both halves; A&M failed to run out the clock in both halves; and the Aggies converted only 3 of 14 third downs.

A&M had a couple calls by the officials go against them, but that’s every game. A&M had too many mistakes to be pointing fingers.

The bottom line is A&M didn’t take care of business — again. It didn’t show up ready to play Arkansas, which became a two-game losing streak. A&M bounced back to beat Alabama to jump-start a four-game winning streak capped by a solid 20-3 victory over Auburn. The Aggies couldn’t build on it. A&M started slowly against Ole Miss, failing to overcome a 15-0 halftime deficit in a 29-19 loss. A&M had an extra week to mentally and physically put that behind with a 52-3 victory over Prairie View A&M massaging its ego. But instead of the Aggies taking advantage of one last opportunity, they had their worst loss.