The best decision in Kevin Sumlin’s six years as Texas A&M’s head football coach was going with Johnny Manziel as starting quarterback over Jameill Showers. But maybe the smartest decision by the former Aggie coach was hiring Terry Price as an assistant.

Price was a popular hire because he played at A&M, but at the time he wasn’t the home-run hire of Sumlin’s first staff, which also included offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, defensive coordinator Mark Snyder, co-defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Clarence McKinney.

Eleven seasons later, Price hands-down had the biggest impact on the program. Sumlin was smart enough to get him here, and current head coach Jimbo Fisher saw the same thing in keeping Price.

“A coach will impact more young people in one year than the average person will do in an entire lifetime,” evangelist Billy Graham said.

That goes double for the 55-year-old Price, who died last month reportedly of cancer. The defensive line coach made his players better, and they respected him. He could get in their face because off the field he was one of their best friends. The coaches he worked for loved him because he shot straight. He told them what he thought they needed to hear, not what they hoped to hear. Price walked his talk 24/7, and no one tried to change him — they just envied him.

“I’ve never heard a bad story about Terry Price,” Fisher said at Price’s Celebration of Life at Central Baptist Church. “I never heard a bad comment about Terry Price. We all should be so lucky.”

Price’s character and personality made him an excellent recruiter, which is the main reason he was brought home by Sumlin, who as an assistant Oklahoma from 2003-07 kept recruiting against Price, who was at Auburn.

“I ran into him at Atlanta. This guy was everywhere,” Sumlin said. “We were at the same schools every day, and then I’d call guys at night, and they’d say, ‘Well, coach, I’d like to visit, but I already got a visit to Auburn.’

“I’d say, ‘Who’s recruiting you?’ They’d say, ‘Coach Price.’”

Sumlin would call the next recruit and the next recruit with the same result.

“Finally, we got together and he said, ‘Let’s get something to eat,’” Sumlin said. “He knows everybody everywhere in Atlanta, right ... little bitty hole in the wall places, good food, mostly barbecue.”

Sumlin was glad when they started butting recruiting heads in Memphis, thinking the playing field would be level. It wasn’t even close. Price early in his coaching career along with other staff members formed a barbecue-cooking team called “The Pigskins.” Price along with longtime Auburn and Ole Miss defensive tackle Don Dunn won first place in the Memphis May International Festival’s World Barbecue Cooking Contest one year with Price’s ribs placing in the top 10.

“I’m finally getting ahead of this guy in Memphis, right?” Sumlin said. “But no, he’s there winning a damn barbecue contest.”

Price managed to land recruits OU wanted.

Sumlin, though, was good enough recruiter and coach under OU’s Bob Stoops to get hired as head coach at Houston, where he had great success, going 35-17 from 2008-11. Sumlin also wasn’t recruiting much against Price, who had moved to Ole Miss for the 2009-11 seasons. But a few days after Sumlin was named head coach at A&M in December 2011, he called Price, who had been hired at Texas Tech.

“We’re a perfect fit,” Sumlin said. “I know this guy is a great recruiter. I know he’s a great D-line coach. I know he is a former student of Texas A&M. So we’re a fit.”

It turned out to be a tough sale.

Veteran head coach Tommy Tuberville, who also coached at Ole Miss and Auburn, had taken care of Price and his family. Tuberville gave Price his first big break, plucking him from Western Kentucky to Ole Miss in 1995. When Tuberville was hired at Auburn in 1999, he took Price with him. Tuberville resigned at Auburn after the 2008 season with Price hired by Houston Nutt at Ole Miss. Nutt was fired late in the 2011 season but allowed to finish it. Price then landed with Tuberville, who had been at Texas Tech two seasons.

Price and his wife, Kenya, were indebted to Tuberville, but Sumlin also is a good recruiter and starting selling A&M during that first call.

“I said to TP, go to the window and look outside,” Sumlin said. “What do you see?”

It was snowing, coming down hard sideways because of the wind.

“It’s Lubbock,” Sumlin said. “And anybody who knows TP knows that he can’t stand to be cold. He’d look for mittens and gloves if it’s below 60 degrees outside.”

Sumlin also sent Price a text of College Station’s weather conditions: 75 degrees and ideal.

“I don’t know,” Price said. “We’re here. We’re with Coach Tuberville.”

Sumlin told Price to again look out the window.

“He’s like, ‘You’re right,’” Sumlin said. “I said, ‘We’re going to send a plane for you. I gotta go recruit. I gotta a couple visits, but we’re going to send a plane for you. You just be on it, and when I get back, we’ll sit down and talk about everything else.”

Price later called Sumlin, saying he had doubts though his bags were packed.

“We’re going to get on the plane,” Price said. “But it’s going to take some work with Miss Kenya.”

Sumlin was able to land Price with help from retired A&M head coach R.C. Slocum, who was defensive coordinator under Jackie Sherrill when they recruited Price out of Plano.

“Terry calls me and he says, ‘Coach, I’m in a bind,’” Slocum said. “I’m out here at Tech with Coach Tuberville and Coach Sumlin called and he wants me to come to A&M.”

Slocum asked Price what he wanted.

“I’d really like to go to A&M, but it’s kind of awkward,” Price said.

Slocum supplied the final selling point.

“I said Terry, let me tell you something, son,” Slocum said. “If A&M were to call Coach Tuberville today and say we want you to be our head coach, he’d be down here before the sun’s down. I said you go in there and have your mind made up, because he’ll try to lean on you. But you go in there and tell him you’re going back to A&M. You’re going back home.”

Price was hired by Texas Tech on Dec. 12. He didn’t make the jump to A&M official until the middle of February. What a steal. He did yeomen’s work for the Aggies for more than a decade.

“I’ve enjoyed watching him coach,” Slocum said. “He’s such a wonderful guy. Winning championships and all that is a lot of fun for coaches, but the real meaning in coaching is seeing those guys that you’d had ... develop and grow.”

Slocum and Sherrill took pride in playing a part in the man that Price became and now the players who Price coached are ready to become his disciples.

Former A&M defensive end Damontre Moore during his reflections quoted Rudyard Kipling’s “for the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack.”

Price challenged his players to be committed. Now it’s up to them to continue Price’s legacy and values, Moore said.

“Not only in football,” Moore said, “but in being a man and being a person, be committed to that. [We] are his pack. This wolf right here, he led us and he guided us. Well, now is our time as a pack to be here for Miss Kenya, for [his sons]. It was a tree that he built. I came from his tree. Myles [Garrett] came from his tree. Y’all are [from] his tree. And guess, what? Now it’s time for y’all to sprout your roots and go on and do whatcha you’re gonna do.”

FIRST RECRUITMENT

Price’s first commitment to A&M was different as well.

Legendary Plano coach Tom Kimbrough and Price’s family allowed no college recruiting visits, calls or contact during the football season. Anyone not abiding would be out of the running for Price’s services.

At the end of the season, Kimbrough and the Prices would decide what schools would make a home visit.

Slocum said it was possibly the easiest recruitment, because they weren’t allowed to do anything. Price’s father, Otis, informed A&M they’d have an in-house visit.

Approximately a week after the home visit, A&M learned Price would make one of his first campus visits to A&M, which would come on the last weekend a recruit could visit before national signing day.

“I said that’s good, except you realize that all those other schools will be doing everything they can do to keep y’all from coming to A&M,” Slocum said. “They said, yeah, that’s probably true, but they’ll be out of the picture.”

Price’s recruiting visit included a first and last for Slocum — Price showed up in a coat and tie.

A&M couldn’t take much credit for Price’s character. That came ready made.

“He was what he is and was,” Slocum said. “When he showed up, he had great training. He came from a great family. We never had one problem out of him. He was a great influence for the guys he played with.”

Sherrill knew more about a player from meeting his mother than any recruiting tape, and Willena Kimpson Price was at the top of the list.

“You can see a great athlete make plays, but you have no idea about the character,” Sherrill said, adding that he knew immediately Price admired, respected and loved his mother. “There was not a time in 38 years that on a phone call or in a personal meeting that he didn’t talk about his family, his wife and his two kids, but he always ended talking about his mom.”

Price’s mother was one of the last to speak at Saturday’s service, thanking so many people for the care and attention “to my sweet baby.”

