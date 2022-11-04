Cessna: Texas A&M continues its hunt to become bowl eligible Saturday against Florida

There will be some empty seats at Saturday’s Texas A&M-Florida football game.

An 11 a.m. kick does that, but so will a game matching teams with only one Southeastern Conference victory each. More importantly, it’s also the first day of deer hunting season.

Many Aggie fans knew heading into the season they probably wouldn’t head to the camp or deer lease if A&M was in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. Currently on a four-game losing streak, A&M made it easy for hunters to plan this weekend. The hunters could even sell their tickets, though last week you could buy tickets online a few hours before the Ole Miss game for $2. Two dollars? And the Rebels were ranked 13th in the country. My guess is most Aggie hunters just gave away their tickets — or tried to.

The Aggies and Gators are a combined 2-8 in SEC play, but the game does have selling points. The forecast is for the temperature to be 62 degrees and sunny with a 1% chance of rain and a gentle 5-mph north/northeast wind at kickoff. That’s chamber of commerce weather. And if you haven’t seen Aggie Park yet, you might want to go ahead and take those free tickets from your hunting buddy. You also could see a welcomed sight. A&M hasn’t won a game in 42 days.

These are tough times for the Aggies. It’s the second straight year A&M has cratered after opening the season ranked sixth. This time around is worse, because at least last year A&M beat top-ranked Alabama. But since that victory, the Aggies are 5-7 against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

And just when you think things can’t get worse, they do.

Ole Miss ran roughshod over A&M for 390 yards rushing in its 31-28 victory last week at Kyle Field, the most by an Aggie opponent since Texas ran for 393 in 2003. At least that team had running back Cedric Benson, who was a consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner, along with quarterback Vince Young, the runner-up for the 2005 Heisman Trophy. Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 205 yards, might end up being an All-American, but A&M’s defense was just bad.

Unfortunately that’s been the case too many times since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. There were rumblings of a revival of the Wrecking Crew under former defensive coordinator Mike Elko as the Aggies allowed less than 350 total yards per game in each of last four seasons, but the unit has taken a step back under first-year coordinator DJ Durkin.

The Aggies are allowing only 375.8 yards per game to rank a respectable 66th in the country, but they rank 120th in run defense, allowing 205.6 yards per game. In the last 40 years, A&M has allowed more than 200 yards rushing per game only five times, the last in 2015. The worst ranked unit was the 2008 team that allowed 219.2 yards per game to rank 114th.

It’s never a good sign when you break out the record books to find stats like that. But Ole Miss’ effort, which included 6.2 yards per carry, was reminiscent of LSU’s Derrius Guice gutting the Aggies in 2016 for a school-record 285 yards rushing in the Tigers’ 54-39 victory. That defense was worse than this year’s as evidenced by LSU quarterback Danny Etling also throwing for 324 yards, helping the Tigers roll up 622 yards in the regular-season finale. A&M fired defensive coordinator Mark Snyder the next day.

No one’s calling for Durkin to be fired, but head coach Jimbo Fisher, with his guaranteed $95 million contract, has been taking a beating during the losing streak. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said Fisher deserves an Oscar for his comments after losses.

“It’s not like he’s losing to Alabama and Georgia,” Finebaum said. “And he’s talking about, we’ve got a good team, great young quarterback, we’ve got this and we’ve got that.”

Well, Fisher actually did lose to Alabama 24-20. A&M had a chance to win the game on the last play from the Alabama 2-yard line. The Aggies have had more than their share of injuries. That being said, it’s Fisher’s fifth season. They shouldn’t be 3-5 and fighting to reach bowl eligibility.

Finebaum said Fisher already would be gone if he had a reasonable buyout like the approximately $16 million Auburn will give Bryan Harsin after firing him. Maybe, maybe not. Never say never, but it seems a reach that A&M would give Fisher an $80 million buyout then shell out that much or more for a new coach. Besides, who is A&M going to get? Fisher has signed four straight top 10 recruiting classes. This team hasn’t been blown out or given up. All but one of the losses have been by less than a touchdown.

A&M’s defense struggled last week, but the offense played by far its best game with true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. That could be the turning point.

But the buzz this week is Weigman hasn’t practiced — apparently he’s got the flu. If that’s true and Haynes King isn’t fully recovered from getting knocked around by Alabama and South Carolina, who does A&M start? It could be redshirt freshman Eli Stowers, who was moved to tight end then back to quarterback. Then again, these are the kind of rumblings that happen when things are going badly.

Sounds like it might be a good day to go hunting.

