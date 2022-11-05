Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half

The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game.

A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and injuries. The Aggies played an inspiring first half for a 24-20 lead, but reality set in after intermission at Kyle Field as the shortcomings that plagued A&M for the last month and a half raised their ugly head again in helping Florida to a 41-24 victory.

A&M’s offense vanished in the second half. A&M’s defense couldn’t stop the run, though Florida’s play-calling did or else the game would have been more lopsided. A&M’s special teams also allowed a 28-yard punt return. Two plays later, Florida scored the go-ahead touchdown.

The rest of the game was more frustration for the Aggies, who were in position to prevent what is now their longest losing streak since 1980.

A&M’s first half should have been something to build on. Quarterback Haynes King, back in the starting lineup for the third time this season, had a gritty effort. It appears he’s still hurting and much less than 100% healthy. But with true freshman Conner Weigman among those missing with the flu, the Aggies were fortunate to have an ailing King. Aggie running back Devon Achane got the crowd revved up with a 65-yard run, and a revolving offensive line was solid, despite adding another newcomer in true freshman Mark Nabou at left guard. The Aggies amazingly had 307 yards with no turnovers. Wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart and tight end Max Wright all had solid efforts. The defense wasn’t good, but at least it made Florida settle for a field goal and forced a punt.

That all went for naught for A&M in the second half. Florida, which came in with an identical 1-4 Southeastern Conference record, made some halftime adjustments and won a big road game for first-year head coach Billy Napier. It’s the kind of victory that can help build a program.

Fifth-year A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was saddled with one of the toughest losses of his career. He and his staff did a great job getting a patchwork of players ready to play at a high level for one half. Who knows how sick or injured some of the players were who actually played? They just weren’t good enough to sustain that effort, and Fisher couldn’t push the right buttons.

They gave it the ol’ college try, but A&M is way past moral victories. The only thing that can help now is an actual victory. The Aggies were halfway there Saturday but then got punched in the gut — again.

