Cessna: Texas A&M can't rid itself of costly mistakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M played a load of freshmen on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies made an even bigger load of mistakes while losing their third straight game.

South Carolina hit A&M in the mouth with a 100-yard kickoff return to open the game, and the Aggies threw an interception and fumbled to give the Gamecocks 10 more points en route to losing 30-24.

It seemed as if South Carolina would hang at least 40 points on the Aggies, but to A&M’s credit it battled back to put itself in position to win. That would have been an amazing comeback victory considering the start. But A&M couldn’t get over the hump. That’s been the theme in this losing streak, which now is the Aggies’ longest since the middle of the 2014 season.

A&M (3-4) is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since it finished the 2009 season at 6-7, losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.

Now the Aggies have work to do just to make a bowl game. That’s somewhat mind-boggling for a team that opened the season ranked sixth nationally and in the conversation to make the College Football Playoff.

The loss to South Carolina mirrored the entire season. A&M actually did a lot of good things but way too many bad things for it to matter in the end. And it was a team effort. The offense couldn’t make enough plays. The defense gave up too many big plays on third-and-longs, and there wasn’t much special about special teams.

That being said, if A&M had scored on either of its first two possessions of the second half, it has the lead and probably wins, because South Carolina isn’t that good. The Gamecocks also made a lot of mistakes, but they were playing at home while A&M was playing its fourth straight game away from Kyle Field.

A&M just isn’t very good right now. A revamped offensive line had three freshmen, and junior quarterback Haynes King, who was playing on a bad leg, was eventually knocked out of the game. True freshman Conner Weigman actually played well considering the circumstances, but it wasn’t good enough, much like the overall team’s performance.

A&M almost beat Alabama and could have beaten South Carolina, but the bottom line is A&M is pretty beat down. The good news is A&M will be home for four of its last five games, but playing at Kyle Field won’t mean that much for the Aggies if they don’t find a way to correct their mistakes.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

