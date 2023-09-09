MIAMI – Texas A&M’s first road victory in almost two years was there for the taking, but the Aggies weren’t good enough to take advantage of a sweet situation.

Miami tried to give A&M the game from the get-go. The Aggies couldn’t have had a better start, scoring in the opening minutes via a blocked punt. And Miami kept on giving as a personal foul penalty jump-started A&M’s next possession that led to a field goal for a 10-0 lead. And when Miami finally picked up its initial first down and scored, the Hurricanes gave it right back by fumbling a punt return at its own 9.

A&M running back Amari Daniels, a native of Miami, rightfully celebrated his 9-yard touchdown run with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left in the second quarter that pushed A&M’s lead back to 17-7, but the Aggies by halftime were playing catch up and that turned out to be a losing proposition as Miami’s offense turned up the heat and A&M melted in a 48-33 loss.

A&M’s defense forced a pair of three-and-outs to start the game, but Miami scored on seven of its next nine possessions and it would have been eight of nine, except for a missed field goal.

A&M’s defense couldn’t get off the field. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had a slow start, but he shredded the Aggies for 374 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 21 of 30. A&M had a tough time getting pressure on Van Dyke and a trio of Hurricane receivers had at least five receptions. The Aggies just had no answer. A year ago, the running game was A&M’s Achilles heel.

A&M’s offense had a solid showing, with quarterback Conner Weigman making several big-time throws as he threw for 336 yards along with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Evan Stewart was a beast with 11 catches for 142 yards, but the unit had costly hiccups.

A&M on its next possession after getting that gift touchdown to open the game settled for an 11-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead. You have to ask yourself what would a 14-0 lead have done?

A&M also had to settle for a 28-yard field goal to pull within 21-20 when it had a false start when needing a half yard to pick up a first down. You got to get that half yard and score to go ahead. There’s no excuse for that. A&M was playing in front of 49,000 fans, not 99,000 fans.

If that wasn’t deflating enough, Miami returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-20. That was a killer, offsetting the scores A&M had via special teams, because Miami made its score a winner.

And when A&M’s defense was able to get its lone stop in the second half, the Aggies not only couldn’t pick up a first down on third-and-1, but Daniels fumbled the ball away. Again, A&M couldn’t pick up a first down at a critical time against a defensive front that lost its two best linemen in the first half with injuries. That’s not good.

A&M needs to be better on offense, defense and special teams. This is a much better Aggie team than last year, but none of the three components were able to finish Saturday, which added up to a frustrating loss. The Aggies were basking early on South Beach, but ended up getting burnt.