Texas A&M reminded us it can beat a bad team bad. The Aggies had their way with Louisiana-Monroe in a dominating 47-3 victory. It was almost a carbon copy of the season-opening 52-10 victory over New Mexico.

A&M was by far the better team and once again could have named its score. That’s something not to be taken for granted, but coming off a 48-33 loss to Miami many will shrug their shoulders. Southeastern Conference teams are supposed to beat up on Mountain West and Sun Belt Conference teams, especially teams that have championship aspirations. And the Aggies haven’t been a championship program for decades because they’ve at times struggled with teams from the Group of Five Conferences. So the Aggies made significant progress Saturday.

Few would have been surprised if A&M had played down to ULM. An hour weather delay before the game’s start just begged for a sloppy effort, yet A&M delivered a solid, business-like effort from start to finish.

The Aggies did it without their two best receivers, their starting center and two starting defensive backs. They also lost another starting offensive lineman in the first half, but it didn’t matter. A&M didn’t miss a beat because its substitutes were better than ULM’s starters.

Wide receiver Jahdae Walker, a transfer from Grand Valley State, came in with only three catches for 31 yards. He had five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Aggies cruised to a 27-3 lead.

A&M didn’t get a catch from injured wide receivers Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas, who had combined for 29 receptions in the first two games, but the Aggies still passed for 399 yards. A revamped offensive line allowed A&M to roll up 557 yards, scoring on nine of 10 drives.

The line also better protected sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman who was under constant pressure last week. He was razor sharp against ULM as he threw for 337 yards.

Weigman in the two victories is 43-of-52 passing for 563 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for a passing efficiency of 205.37. To put it in perspective, that would rank him the top five in the nation. Last year in limited playing time he had a 132.32 rating, which if he had enough attempts would have ranked him 73rd.

Weigman is improving by leaps and bounds with every snap. He’s also much better when the defense plays well. A&M’s defense last week was shredded by Miami receivers who had 241 yards after contact. The Aggies did a much better job of tackling against ULM, which had only 222 yards of offense.

A&M, coming off that disappointing Miami loss, checked off all the boxes against ULM and then some. Other than possibly needing to turn a couple of those field goals into touchdowns, the Aggies played as good as possible.

The challenge is to keep getting better, something they didn’t do last year, nor after the New Mexico victory. The effort against ULM earned A&M another chance to show this season is going to be different.

We’ll see, after all, it was only New Mexico and ULM.