Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues

Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it.

Nah, let’s wait some more.

The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen.

“We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said.

That was a head-scratcher. The three quarterbacks vying for the job went through spring drills, summer workouts and had 17 falls workouts that included two intrasquad scrimmages. What could possibly change in a few more practices?

Maybe they all could get just a little bit better. Competition has been the theme in spring drills and fall camp for a team that’s long on talent but short on game experience in several areas.

“I think our camp was a very good camp,” Fisher said. “I think there’s a lot of great position battles that are still battling on.”

He named just about every position group on the team, eventually including quarterbacks at the end of his introductory comments.

“All three quarterbacks are playing well and had really good days yesterday,” Fisher said.

Those words didn’t resonate until Fisher said he wasn’t going to name a starter between junior transfer Max Johnson, sophomore Haynes King and true freshman Conner Weigman. Maybe not naming the starting quarterback is a good thing. If it’s unclear whether redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff has beaten out returning sophomore starter Bryce Foster at center, why should quarterback be any different? Three options behind center are better than one.

“It makes you more confident in the scenario of things that go on,” Fisher said. “You have a multitude of guys that you think that can play well and do things. You’re learning each guy, what each guy does well, what each doesn’t do as well and how you would call the game for him and how you call the game for [the second guy] and how you call the game for the other. So I think all three are growing. Like I say, when you have depth and guys who can play, that’s a very good thing, especially at that position.”

King won the starting job last year over Zach Calzada, which most expected. Fisher announced the decision 10 days before the opener, saying “I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well.”

Both did play well and win, but unfortunately King played only one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Calzada went 6-4 as a starter, beating top-ranked Alabama, but he struggled in the losses as did several other units on the team. The Aggies weren’t talented and deep enough at a few positions, including quarterback. They hope they’ve fixed that.

Last year you could argue there ended up being no right answer for A&M at quarterback. The Aggies hope this year that all three would be right but one suffices.

In 2015 while at Florida State, Fisher waited until after Monday’s practice to name Notre Dame graduate transfer Everett Golson the starter over junior Sean Maguire and redshirt freshman J.J. Cosentino for that Saturday’s opener with Texas State. Golson played in nine games for the Seminoles, throwing for 1,778 yards and 11 TDs with three interceptions. He was eventually replaced that season by Maguire, who played in eight games, throwing for 1,520 yards and 11 TDs with six interceptions as the Seminoles went 10-3.

