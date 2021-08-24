Cessna: Texas A&M as good as anyone in nation but will have to prove it

I don’t know if Texas A&M is the nation’s third-ranked team, but I also don’t know if it’s not.
That’s where I put the Aggies in my preseason Associated Press Top 25 collegiate football poll. James Kratch of the The Star Ledger in New Jersey and myself ranked A&M the highest among 63 voters. I’m surprised the Aggies didn’t receive a couple second-place votes or even a first-place nod. A&M did end last season ranked fourth.
My rule on voting is if I’m five spots away from the norm, I’ll take a closer look at why my peers are so far off base. With that theory, the voters with the inside scoop on the Aggies are Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV Fox 8 in New Orleans and Ryan Pritt of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in Charleston, West Virginia, who both had A&M ranked 12th. What do they know that the rest of us don’t? Or does Jimbo Fisher just talk too fast for them to understand him explaining how good this team is? Or maybe they’re just fans of the 12th Man and like the symmetry of that ranking?
My take is the Aggies are much better than a year ago when they were ranked 13th to start the season. I’d say 10 spots better. A&M’s biggest question marks are the offensive line and quarterback. The line has four newcomers, but tackle Kenyon Green is a consensus All-American. The new guys are just as talented if not more so than the players they’re replacing. Tackle Jahamir Johnson is a graduate transfer from Tennessee who has made 17 career starts. Sophomore Layden Robinson was impressive anytime he spelled starters last season, and true freshmen Deuce Fatheree, Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff are good enough that they will see action or possibly start games like Green did two years ago.
The offensive line better not be a problem. It should be an asset. The linemen don’t have to be great to look great when blocking for All-America running back Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, who capped his freshman season by being named the most outstanding player in the 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. A&M will be able to run the football.
Now quarterback is a concern, because there’s no substitute for experience. You can’t simulate playing the defending national champions in the biggest game of the year — excuse me, the century — or taking snaps in LSU’s Death Valley. Odds are A&M will lose a game because of poor quarterback play. On the flip side, the quarterback is going to be talented enough to make plays that could help the Aggies beat Alabama or win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Departed quarterback Kellen Mond had a remarkable career, establishing all sorts of school records. He didn’t win a championship, but he helped elevate the program to where it can. His growth under Fisher was impressive, but whether redshirt freshman Haynes King or sophomore Zach Calzada wins the job — the smart money is on King — quarterback play by the postseason should be just as good if not better than last year.
This year’s starting quarterback takes over a team that stacks up to anyone. A&M had four players make the preseason Associated Press All-American team. That’s amazing considering the only time A&M has had four All-Americans at season’s end came in 1968 and 2012. Fisher knows how to recruit, and his staff knows how to develop players. You can’t state that enough. A&M has an inexperienced quarterback, but he doesn’t have to be Johnny Manziel to win games. He’s surrounded by playmakers.
Defensively, A&M will be better with nine returning starters. That should lead to more turnovers, creating shorter fields for the offense. This year’s quarterback will have something else Mond didn’t have: home-run threats. A&M is much better at wide receiver. The 49- and 51-yard receptions by Caleb Chapman in last year’s 41-38 victory over Florida will happen more often. He’s back, and A&M has other options on the outside to complement tight end Jalen Wydermyer, one of those All-Americans.
A&M’s offense was limited last year after Chapman’s season-ending injury against Florida. The Aggies couldn’t stretch the field, and the defense also was susceptible to big plays, so Fisher was conservative in his play-calling, guiding A&M to a 9-1 season. He can open up the playbook this year. A strong running game and defense still wins championships, but you’ll have to score more than 31 points to beat Alabama. A&M can do that, even with an inexperienced QB.
When you size up A&M against the teams ranked ahead of it — Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia — two things jump out. A&M has more starters returning than any of them except Oklahoma, which matches A&M’s 15. Those teams are considered top contenders for the College Football Playoff, because they’ve proven it. A&M has not. That’s why the Aggies came in at No. 6 — close, but not quite there. They’re more than talented enough to take that last step.
That’s why No. 3 just seemed like the right starting number in the rankings. No. 1 would have been a stretch, but A&M also has done enough to be better than No. 5. We’ll know a lot more Oct. 9 when Alabama comes to Kyle Field, but first the Aggies have to play like the nation’s third-ranked team in the season’s first five games.
• NOTES — Spiller, Wydermyer and Green were first-team picks on the preseason All-SEC coaches team. Junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and junior kick returner Ainais Smith made the second team, while senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and senior defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. made the third team.
