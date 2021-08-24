Cessna: Texas A&M as good as anyone in nation but will have to prove it

I don’t know if Texas A&M is the nation’s third-ranked team, but I also don’t know if it’s not.

That’s where I put the Aggies in my preseason Associated Press Top 25 collegiate football poll. James Kratch of the The Star Ledger in New Jersey and myself ranked A&M the highest among 63 voters. I’m surprised the Aggies didn’t receive a couple second-place votes or even a first-place nod. A&M did end last season ranked fourth.

My rule on voting is if I’m five spots away from the norm, I’ll take a closer look at why my peers are so far off base. With that theory, the voters with the inside scoop on the Aggies are Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV Fox 8 in New Orleans and Ryan Pritt of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in Charleston, West Virginia, who both had A&M ranked 12th. What do they know that the rest of us don’t? Or does Jimbo Fisher just talk too fast for them to understand him explaining how good this team is? Or maybe they’re just fans of the 12th Man and like the symmetry of that ranking?