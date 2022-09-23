Cessna: Spotlight will shine brightly Saturday on Texas A&M QB Max Johnson

Max Johnson was one of the stars in Texas A&M’s victory over Miami last week, but he’ll have to play a much bigger role if the 23rd-ranked Aggies are to beat 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday.

Arkansas’ Achilles heel is pass defense. The Razorbacks are allowing 353 yards per game, the most in the nation. They’ve been torched for at least 325 yards in every game. Opponents have completed 74 of 125 passes (59.2%) with 11 of the completions gaining at least 30 yards. Arkansas has managed only two interceptions.

Johnson had to be salivating watching video this week. He is accurate, throws down field and protects the football. For his career, he’s completed 59.6% of his passes, averages 12.4 yards per completion and has 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Maybe those are the numbers the bettors have been looking at to install the Aggies as the favorite.

A&M’s offense could be ready to come of age under Johnson. His replacing a struggling Haynes King was the key in the Aggies’ 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami. Johnson managed the game well with no turnovers. The much-maligned offensive line also got a shot in the arm with the return of center Bryce Foster. Senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and running back Devon Achane were a solid 1-2 punch in the passing game with each making four receptions. Add in the return of suspended true freshman receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall on Saturday, and A&M could be poised for its best offensive game of the season with more than enough talent to take advantage of Arkansas’ suspect pass defense.

“I know this sounds crazy, but we’re a lot closer than it seems in some things,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We’ve just got to keep progressing.”

That sounds good in theory, but a closer look at statistics show why Johnson’s seventh career 300-yard passing game isn’t a sure thing.

Arkansas’ opponents are throwing because they can’t run. The Razorbacks are allowing only 68.3 yards rushing per game to lead the Southeastern Conference. A&M, surprisingly, has struggled in the running game, averaging 105.7 yards per game to rank 112th nationally. A&M is coming off a season-high 124-yard effort against Miami. A&M’s offensive line, despite the return of Foster, remains more of a liability than an asset. Will A&M’s underclassmen at tackles be able to handle Arkansas’ pressure?

A silver lining for Arkansas’ pass defense is a nation-best 17 sacks. The Razorbacks get to the quarterback. They’ll get to Johnson — the question is how many times? He’s been sacked 39 times in 15 career starts, including three times last week in only 23 pass plays. A&M could be in trouble if it can’t run or protect Johnson.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has a game-changer at quarterback in KJ Jefferson, who ranks 16th in the country in total offense, averaging 313 yards per game. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder towers over defenders. By himself he’s outgained A&M 654-450 in the last two games counting his passing yards.

A&M will be the best defense Jefferson has faced this season, though Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State, the fifth-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision, weren’t chopped liver. Johnson and A&M earned kudos for gutting out the victory over Miami, but the 13th-ranked Hurricanes were highly overrated. Johnson did his part, but A&M isn’t going to beat Arkansas 17-9. The Razorbacks are averaging 32.3 points in Jefferson’s last 16 starts.

Johnson and the offense is going to have to dial up some big plays. Jefferson delivered them last year in a 20-10 victory that ended A&M’s nine-game winning streak in the series. He accounted for 262 yards in only 23 touches. He was 7-of-15 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards on eight carries, getting sacked only once. A&M quarterback Zach Calzada had pedestrian numbers — 20-of-35 passing for 151 yards. Calzada also had the game’s lone turnover, an interception early in the fourth quarter that allowed Arkansas to score a touchdown for the game’s final points. The Aggies, which fell behind 17-0, came up one play short of completing the comeback. Their defense played a great second half, but A&M couldn’t make enough plays on offense.

You could argue that loss haunted A&M the entire season. The Aggies returned home and lost to Mississippi State. They seemingly turned things around with the Alabama victory, jump-starting a four-game winning streak only to stumble across the finish line with losses to Ole Miss and LSU for a disappointing 8-4 season.

This year’s Southwest Classic is just as important. It would have been a top 10 matchup had A&M taken care of Appalachian State, and in that scenario, it wouldn’t be alarming if A&M lost to a good Arkansas team rightfully ranked 10th in the nation. But now if A&M loses Saturday, the Aggies will drop from the rankings with road trips ahead to Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina — all teams with good quarterbacks.

Why wait until next week? The pressure is on Johnson and A&M to deliver this week.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.