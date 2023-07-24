You can’t blame Texas A&M football fans for rolling their eyes when it was announced the 2024 SEC Media Days would be in Dallas.

Oklahoma and Texas officially will join the league on July 1, 2024, and 14 days later the eyes of college football will be zeroed in on the Omni Hotel to kick off the mega 16-team conference’s four-day event in the Lone Star State. What a way to make a splash.

Aggies should feel slighted. The SEC was ecstatic to get its footprint in Texas when A&M along with Missouri joined the league in 2012, yet it wasn’t enough to have the SEC Media Days come to Houston or Dallas. OU and UT join and presto, it happens. Don’t read too much into it, because the SEC tried to bring Media Days to Dallas, but couldn’t work it out, said a bowl representative.

Let’s be fair. The SEC now has more to sell. Oklahoma, Texas and A&M are all within 200 miles of Big D. The Arkansas Razorbacks also are happy, because Fayetteville is only 225 miles away. That’s a fourth of the league and we’re talking big-time state programs with loyal fan bases. Not that the SEC needed more, but adding OU and UT just means so much more, the first meeting needed to be in Texas. A&M can take pride giving the league a foothold in the state.

Leave it up to the SEC to make a Texas-sized entrance. Major League Baseball’s 2024 All-Star Game will be July 16 in Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The popular home-run derby will be July 15. The Metroplex will be hopping.

That begs the question of what four teams will be front and center on the first day? You’d think it will include at least one of the newcomers, maybe OU over UT not to favor one of the in-state teams? Or do you go with A&M since it’s been in the league longer, though the Aggies also were on the first day this year?

Odds are A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith will never play against rival Texas, but he couldn’t pass up the chance to take a playful shot at the Longhorns last week at Media Days.

“I know [the return of the rivalry] is going to be huge and what I have to say about it is, a big ‘Horns Down,’” said Smith as he gestured to the media near him.

Smith, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game of the season last year, opted to return for a fifth year granted to him by COVID-19 instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. The graduate student possibly could apply for a medical redshirt season and return for a sixth season in 2024 when the Aggies and Longhorns play for the first time since 2024.

“Hopefully, I won’t be able to play them,” he said. “If it happens to where I have to come back and play them, I’m definitely going to be excited in this rivalry with me being from Texas, I’ve always known about it.”

Smith looked way too comfortable making fun of UT’s Hook ‘em Horns sign by flashing the “Horns Down.”

The “Horns Down” gesture will not be an automatic penalty when UT does join the league, said John McDaid, the SEC’s coordinator of officials, adding that it would depend on the circumstances.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct needs to fit one of three categories,” McDaid told Action Network’s Brett McMurphy last week. “Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game? There’s a difference between a player giving a signal directly in [the] face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it with teammates celebrating after a touchdown or on the sideline.”

The Big 12 Conference officials at times have called unsportsmanlike penalties on opposing players who flashed them during the game.

“It’s like any unsportsmanlike act,” Big 12 director of officiating Greg Burks said at the 2019 Big 12 Media Days. “If somebody scores quickly, turns to their cheering section, and it’s quick and they move on, we’re not going to do anything with that. If it’s to a bench or to another player, and it’s prolonged, it would be an unsportsmanlike act. Like any play, there is a degree, who it’s directed at, if they do it in their bench area, we’re not going to look at it. It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have. Does it rise to the level we need to deal with that?”

Don’t worry about Alabama getting flagged for the “Horns Down.”

One of the Tide players did it in Austin after last year’s 20-19 and got an earful from Saban.

“I told our plays, ‘We’re not doing this,’” Saban said. “It’s not classy. We don’t need to degrade the other team’s traditions. Just go play.”

That philosophy has worked pretty well for Saban, who has won seven national championships, the last six at Alabama and the first at LSU.

The 71-year-old Saban is 10 years older than any other SEC coach. He’s 20 years older than six of the coaches and 30 years older than three including first-year Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett who is the league’s youngest at 36. Saban just seems to be ageless that they’ve stopped asking him at Media Days when he’s going to retire.

“I still feel like I’m 39,” said Saban, sporting a tan and wit that made his interview sessions in Nashville last week entertaining and informative.

Saban proved not to be a hip-hopper when asked what pregame playlist he listens to.

“I don’t understand this question, say it again,” Saban said.

When Saban was supplied added details, he said he doesn’t have time to listen to music before kickoff.

“I’m kind of thinking about have we covered everything we need to cover?” Saban said. “Are the players ready to go. [I’m] trying to anticipate what might be a problem in the game at some point.”

He is comforted in knowing his players are ready.

“If you walk around the locker room, you can get entertained quite a bit because most people are listening to music,” Saban said. “Which I think is a way the players are trying to relax a little bit and curb their anxiety. And I think that’s a good thing. I just never did that.”

Saban listens to Gimme Shelter by the Rolling Stones while going home after games. If A&M and officials had known that they could have played it at Kyle Field two years ago as Saban tried to make his way through fans to the locker room after A&M’s 41-38 victory.

Maybe A&M officials can have Gimme Shelter ready to go this year. Or if Saban is a Rolling Stones’ fan, they could play You Can’t Always Get What You Want or [I Can’t Get No] Satisfaction.”

The reporter who asked Saban the playlist question was Nick Wiggins, program director at Mobile’s WNSP-FM 105.5, reported al.com. Saban apologized to Wiggins afterward for not having more to say.

Not many reporters can say that.

Alabama along with not playing Texas A&M next season also won’t play Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the one-time, one-year league schedule to accommodate the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. Alabama has played Ole Miss every year since 1992 and Mississippi State since 1948.

Saban unwisely was asked what he thought of not playing teams from the Magnolia State in 2024.

“We play them this year though, right?” Saban said. “So, you think I’m thinking about who we play next year? I haven’t even looked at the schedule yet. No, I haven’t given that any thought at all.”

Saban was asked about playing his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, in some sort of video game last month sporting virtual reality goggles.

“You have to explain it to me, because I didn’t see it,” Saban said.

Saban was throwing punches in the video, which his daughter put on Instagram.

“I thought I was horrible,” Saban said. “I couldn’t land a punch, but you could get punched. So, that’s the only time I’ve done that. And it was a good experience. I can’t really give myself a very good grade of how well I performed in it.”

Luckily, he’s pretty good at his day job.

NOTES—Dickey lands with national champions. Former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey is on Georgia’s staff as an analyst. Dickey was part of Jimbo Fisher’s first staff at A&M after being at Memphis for six years. Dickey was fired after last season. He had been demoted to co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach after the 2021 season. He had been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the first four years, though Fisher called all the plays. Dickey along with former Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter were hired in March by Georgia’s Kirby Smart to replace Mike Bobo, who was promoted from an offensive analyst to Georgia’s offensive coordinator, and Buster Faulkner who took over as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator.

