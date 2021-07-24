Cessna: SEC — and Texas A&M — will benefit by adding Texas, Oklahoma

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yet the fear for some Aggies is the Longhorns will try to dictate policy in the SEC the same way they did in the Southwest Conference and especially the Big 12. No worries. That’s not going to happen in the SEC, where every school is treated the same. Alabama is a football dynasty because of Nick Saban’s great coaching — it has nothing to do with the Crimson Tide tweaking rules and regulations. If Saban had his way, the SEC would play nine conference games annually, not eight. He thinks players should be able to play at all the league’s venues in a four-year career, but his plea has fallen on deaf ears. The rest of the SEC believes what’s best is eight conference games. Saban makes great decisions on the football field, but the SEC has a history of making good decisions for the league.

The reason the SEC added A&M and Missouri in 2011 is exactly why it should add Oklahoma and Texas a decade later. In 2011, the conference had the foresight to expand and make the league more powerful. That’s the same case now. The SEC is not only on the verge of becoming the first 16-team super conference, but it’ll be hands down the best no matter what else happens. Notre Dame eventually might land in the Big Ten Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference, but adding the Irish wouldn’t vault either league past the SEC, whose football popularity is about to rival the NFL’s.