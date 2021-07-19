CESSNA: Scaled-down SEC Media Days have plenty to offer

LSU senior Austin Deculus, a 6-foot-6, 331-pound offensive lineman, was asked if he would be willing to cut his longer than shoulder-length hair for Sports Clips since players can now be paid for endorsements.

“Sports Clips would probably have to take that up with my girlfriend, because she’s the main reason I got it,” Deculus said.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fielded the day’s toughest questions.

“In the past few months, LSU as a school, and the athletic department and you personally have been linked to serious sexual misconduct allegations,” one reporter asked. “I know obviously there’s some active lawsuits. I’m not so much asking you to comment on that specifically as I’m curious if the past few months you’ve had any takeaways in terms of changed behaviors in how you’re going to maybe act differently as a coach and handling such situations in the future?”

Orgeron’s answer was much shorter than the question.

“That's something I’m not going to comment on,” Orgeron said. “It’s an ongoing investigation and I’m not going to comment on any of that. Thanks for asking, though.”