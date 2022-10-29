Cessna: QB Weigman gives Texas A&M football team a brighter outlook

Kyle Field and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t come out ahead Saturday night, but it’s a winning combination with a bright future.

A passionate crowd of 101,084 fans gave the Aggies a much needed shot of adrenalin, and Weigman made more than enough plays to validate that he indeed is the future of the program.

But the magic provided by Kyle Field and Weigman wasn’t enough to beat 15th-ranked Ole Miss. The Rebels denied the Aggies a Hollywood-type ending by walking out with a 31-28 victory because they were the better team. Ole Miss ran roughshod over the Aggies for 390 yards rushing. As good as Weigman was, the Rebels shot that done run after run.

The crowd grew its loudest when Weigman faked a handoff and hit fellow true freshman Noah Thomas for a 2-yard touchdown pass to pull the Aggies within 24-21. It was Thomas’ first career catch. Those can be Kodak memories. With 9 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game, the Aggies seemingly had the Rebels right where they wanted them.

But on Ole Miss’ first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive, the Rebels handed the ball to true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, who bounced off or ran through Aggie defenders for a 61-yard run, the longest A&M has allowed this year. The crowd lost some of its zest, and three runs later by Judkins, he was in the end zone and Ole Miss had what proved to be an insurmountable 31-21 lead.

Judkins, who was a three-star recruit, ended with 205 yards rushing on 34 carries. He almost matched Weigman’s 44 pass attempts.

Weigman completed 28 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. It should have been a winning effort, but the defense couldn’t stop Judkins and Ole Miss’ powerful running game.

What hurts for A&M is that if it had that effort in the last few weeks, it wouldn’t be riding a four-game losing streak. You have to tip your hat to the Rebels, who bounced back from a 45-20 bashing at LSU last week, but the Aggies took a huge step forward Saturday night — they just didn’t win.

But give Weigman and that offense a little more time and things will be different, which didn’t seem possible in recent weeks.

