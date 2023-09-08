It’s been almost two years since the Texas A&M football team has won a true road game. And if the Aggies don’t beat Miami on Saturday, it could get worse with road games ahead at ninth-ranked Tennessee, 20th-ranked Ole Miss and 14th-ranked LSU.

A&M is a 4.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which might have more to do with the Hurricanes than the Aggies. Miami was 2-5 at home last year, a big reason first-year head coach Mario Cristobal went 5-7 for his first losing season since 2012 when he was wrapping up his first head coaching job at Florida International.

Miami is paying Cristobal $8 million annually to be the guy who went 35-13 at Oregon in four seasons, including a gaudy 22-1 home record. They didn’t give him a sweet 10-year deal to basically fall flat on his face in the first year.

Cristobal along with TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Florida’s Billy Napier, Southern Cal’s Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma’s Brent Venables were the big offseason hires for the 2022 season. Cristobal was the biggest bust, considering he was the only one who didn’t qualify for a bowl.

Cristobal opened last season with home victories over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss to climb to No. 13 in the nation, but lost to the Aggies and also lost his last five games at Hard Rock Stadium. If that wasn’t bad enough, only one of those losses was close, a 27-24 setback to North Carolina. The average losing margin in the other four home games was 26.5 points. That’s getting kicked pretty good in front of the folks paying your salary.

He’s got to do better, much better and it needs to start Saturday.

A&M’s Jimbo Fisher has done well at home, going 26-8. That includes his two biggest victories during his tenure, knocking off eighth-ranked LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes his first season and top-ranked Alabama 41-38 two years ago. He also beat fourth-ranked Florida in 2020 and 13th-ranked Kentucky in 2018.

But Fisher is only 8-13 on the road. All the losses except one were in Southeastern Conference play. Granted, it’s tough to win on the road in the country’s best conference, but seven of those losses were to unranked teams.

Big dogs in any conference are almost unbeatable at home and more than break even on the road. A&M hasn’t been able to do that, except for 2020 when it went 9-1. It suffered a 28-point loss at Alabama, but won the other four road games and was unbeaten at home. That almost got the Aggies in the College Football Playoff. That became the expectation the past two seasons with A&M ranked sixth in the preseason poll, but both times the Aggies faded and didn’t even make a bowl game.

A&M being ranked 25th heading into this season might have tempered expectations, but beating Miami is virtually a must for A&M to have a successful season. Beat the Hurricanes and win at least one of the three remaining road games and there’s a good chance A&M could be at least 9-3 heading to a bowl game. But if the Aggies lose to Miami, an 8-4 season or worse would be in play.

But don’t get caught up on whether A&M could be 8-5 or 10-3, this is the game that matters because A&M needs to build on all the good things it did in the 52-10 victory over New Mexico. It’s been awhile since A&M beat a bad team bad. It was a welcomed sight. Now the challenge is to build on that. Miami is an unknown. It might be slightly better than last year or it could be vastly improved. It’s safe to say the Hurricanes will be better, but a lot of their season also hinges on this game.

If Miami loses Saturday, many fans will expect the worst. But a victory will get the bandwagon cranked up. Miami plays Bethune-Cookman next week, with a winnable road game next up at Temple. It opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at home against Georgia Tech, so the Hurricanes could go to 17th-ranked North Carolina at 5-0 if it beats A&M. Miami has only two more ranked teams on the back end of the schedule — 25th-ranked Clemson at home and at fourth-ranked Florida State, which looked like a playoff team in its victory over LSU.

Some A&M fans also have visions of the Aggies being 5-0 when third-ranked Alabama comes to Kyle Field on Oct. 7. But that’s foolish, considering a year ago the Aggies lost their second game to Appalachian State. A&M bounced back to beat Miami and Arkansas, but that was just a Band-Aid as the Aggies lost six straight.

The loss to Appalachian State wasn’t a fluke. That’s who A&M was. The season really was defined by the second game. The same thing could happen again Saturday.

