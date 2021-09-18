Cessna: Offensive line pulls down Aggies' grades against Lobos

Here’s how Robert Cessna graded Texas A&M’s performance against New Mexico:
OFFENSE: C
What went right: Two touchdowns in four plays put the seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team in total control Saturday against New Mexico. Zach Calzada looked comfortable early, completing 5 of 7 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns to open the game.
What went wrong: A&M didn’t put away New Mexico when it had the chance, punting twice after taking a 14-0 lead. A&M reached the Lobo 26-yard line on its second possession but lost 5 yards on a run and took a 9-yard sack. A&M averaged only 2.5 yards rushing on its first 19 carries and didn’t run the ball with consistency until wearing down the Lobos.
Bottom line: The unit has concerns, starting with a line that on Saturday missed right guard Layden Robinson, the team’s best lineman last week. A&M’s line lost way too many one-on-one battles against a team picked to finish last in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division. Calzada also threw an interception and was sacked three times, and the receivers had three or four drops.
DEFENSE: A
What went right: Just about everything. Dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. was no threat. His longest run went for just 8 yards, and he completed 10 of 23 passes for 33 yards with an interception for a QB rating of 46.8.
What went wrong: New Mexico still managed to convert 6 of 17 third downs, which wasn’t much worse than A&M’s 6 of 14. The Lobos converted a third-and-7 and a pair of third-and-9s.
Bottom line: New Mexico gained only 122 yards with its longest play going for 16.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B-
What went right: Ainias Smith had punt returns of 34 and 39 yards. Devon Achane had a 38-yard kickoff return, and Seth Small hit two field goals, including a 44-yarder. Nik Constantinou averaged 45.5 yards on four punts with all of them downed inside New Mexico’s 20, including two inside the 10.
What went wrong: Smith’s 34-yard punt return would have gone for a 72-yard touchdown if not for a holding penalty. A bad snap led to a 37-yard missed field goal by Caden Davis, and A&M allowed kickoff returns of 29 and 31 yards.
Bottom line: Mistakes cost A&M 10 points.
COACHING: B
What went right: Robinson, wide receiver Caleb Chapman, safety Keldrick Carper and center Luke Matthews didn’t play, while cornerback Myles Jones saw limited action, and Smith didn’t play in the second half, but the Aggies still put forth a solid effort as they looked ahead to next week’s Southeastern Conference opener against Arkansas.
What went wrong: A&M didn’t win the turnover battle for a third straight week.
Bottom line: Freshman receivers Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III gave the team a lift with each scoring their first career touchdown. The duo showed flashes of the potential we’ve been hearing so much about for more than a year.
OVERALL: B-
What went right: Calzada played well in his first start.
What went wrong: Isaiah Spiller and Achane worked hard for their yards. If they weren’t All-SEC caliber running backs, A&M might not have rushed for even 100 yards overall.
Bottom line: A&M’s season rests on the offensive line, and it didn’t look SEC ready, which might lead to little rest for Aggie fans this week.