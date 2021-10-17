Cessna: Offensive line finally coming around for Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team’s offense is starting to get some traction and could be about to hit its stride.
The Aggies (5-2, 2-2) scored 78 points combined against Alabama and Missouri after averaging only 14 points in their first three games against Power Five conference teams. The offense was expected to struggle with a rookie quarterback and four new starting offensive linemen, but injuries at those positions and wide receiver slowed the maturation process even more.
In the last few weeks, A&M’s gotten healthier, and the newcomers are making fewer mistakes. The offensive line, which has had only one player start at the same position for all seven games, has made the most progress.
The Aggies rushed for 283 yards in Saturday’s 35-14 victory at Missouri. It’s the third-most rushing yards for A&M in 30 Southeastern Conference games under Jimbo Fisher, topped only by 319 against South Carolina in 2019 and 313 against Auburn last year.
A&M has settled on its starting five linemen with Jahmir Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, at left tackle and true freshman Reuben Fatheree II at right tackle. Junior All-American Kenyon Green is at left guard and sophomore Layden Robinson at right guard with true freshmen Bryce Foster at center.
Saturday marked the second time those players started in those positions. The other came two weeks ago in the 26-22 loss to Mississippi State. The Aggies rushed for 161 yards on 32 carries in that game but had the ball for only 24 minutes, 54 seconds.
If that offensive line combination can continue to improve, the offense will continue to click thanks in large part to a running game that was always the unit’s strength. Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane give A&M one of the nation’s best 1-2 running back tandems. Spiller has 659 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Achane has 453 yards, averaging 6.9. The line just has to be above average for the running game to be good.
The line also has allowed only one sack in the last two games. That’s huge considering sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has made only five career starts. Calzada showed his potential by throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-38 upset of then top-ranked Alabama. He wasn’t as sharp against Missouri, completing only 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. His quarterback rating of 120.13 against the Tigers fell slightly under his season rating of 121.3, which had him ranked 93rd nationally. Calzada missed some throws, and his receivers also had a couple drops.
The bottom line is Calzada and the offense scored on three straight possessions against Missouri to take a 21-0 lead, and the game was never in doubt as the offense took another step forward. Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane, who missed the Arkansas and Mississippi State games, had two catches for 21 yards as he works his way back into the rotation that includes sophomore Demond Demas, who has now made at least one catch in five straight games.
A&M’s offense will look to take another step forward this week against South Carolina, which is a 19-point underdog for the 6:30 p.m. Saturday matchup at Kyle Field.
NOTES — A&M is ranked 17th in both the Associated Press and the USA Today coaches’ polls released Sunday. The Aggies (5-2, 2-2) moved up four spots in the AP poll and one position in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s victory at Missouri. In the AP poll, the Aggies moved ahead of Arkansas, Arizona State, BYU and Florida, which all lost and dropped from the rankings. A&M is one of six SEC schools in the AP poll topped by No. 1 Georgia, which received all 65 first-place votes, followed by No. 4 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 19 Auburn. Baylor (6-1) moved into the AP poll at No. 20.
