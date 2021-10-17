Cessna: Offensive line finally coming around for Texas A&M

If that offensive line combination can continue to improve, the offense will continue to click thanks in large part to a running game that was always the unit’s strength. Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane give A&M one of the nation’s best 1-2 running back tandems. Spiller has 659 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Achane has 453 yards, averaging 6.9. The line just has to be above average for the running game to be good.

The line also has allowed only one sack in the last two games. That’s huge considering sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has made only five career starts. Calzada showed his potential by throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-38 upset of then top-ranked Alabama. He wasn’t as sharp against Missouri, completing only 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. His quarterback rating of 120.13 against the Tigers fell slightly under his season rating of 121.3, which had him ranked 93rd nationally. Calzada missed some throws, and his receivers also had a couple drops.